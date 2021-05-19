'Zwelitsha pupil Avethandwa Nokhangela could not swim, there were no lifeguards'





Last month the body of a 15-year-old girl who had drowned while swimming with her schoolmates during a camping trip in East London was recovered.

Avethandwa Nokhangela, a Grade 10 pupil from Xolani High School in Zwelitsha, was on a camping trip organised by the Non-Governmental Organisation Equal Education when it was discovered that she had been swept out to sea by a strong current.

Avethandwa's aunt, Zanele Goda says when they heard of what had happened, they wanted to know what had led to the incident and why there were no lifeguards present when her niece went for a swim.

First of all, we had been informed that the weather was bad that day. Secondly, there were no lifeguards present the person who was on the ground told us he was not a lifeguard and that the current was too strong and dangerous for him to go in. Zanele Goda, Avethandwa's aunt

She did not know how to swim and we somehow feel that maybe if there were lifeguards present something would have been done. Zanele Goda, Avethandwa's aunt

We are sad, devasted, and traumatised by this. Avethandwa was a vibrant, loving dedicated, helpful and intelligent young lady who had a bright future ahead of her. Zanele Goda, Avethandwa's aunt

General secretary of Equal Education, Noncedo Madubedube expressed her deepest sympathies towards the family of Nokhangela and that they were investigating what had happened on the day of the incident.

Avethandwa had been part of the Equal Education leadership committee since the beginning of this year, she had been democratically nominated by her school peers. Noncedo Madubedube, General Secretary - Equal Education

We are all reeling from this experience and hold the family dearly in our hearts and prayers as we go through the next couple of months. Noncedo Madubedube, General Secretary - Equal Education

We as Equal Education are investigating what had happened on the day and because this process would be crucial to help us all including the Nokhangela family to understand what happened we plan to forge forward in framing our own accountability as part of the incident. With that being said we can not share anything on this case as of yet. Noncedo Madubedube, General Secretary - Equal Education

Madubedube says they will start with a preliminary fact-finding investigation and once it has been concluded they will then hand it over to an independent reviewer.

At the moment Equal Education is finalising the capacity for the independent review. Noncedo Madubedube, General Secretary - Equal Education

