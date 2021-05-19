Streaming issues? Report here
19 May 2021
EWN: Zandspruit Mob justice killings
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Edwin Ntshidi
Today at 15:16
EWN: DA want workers to claim from pension funds while employed
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Today at 15:50
Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko back on the stand at state capture inquiry
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 16:10
Understanding the Construction Mafia saga
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:20
Contact sports in schools suspended with immediate effect
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sean Van Staden sports journalist
Today at 16:50
BASA reports on progress made with R200bn scheme since start of launch May 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:10
Pharmacy Council make reccomendations for vaccination sites
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Vincent Tlala, Registrar & CEO of the South African Pharmacy Council
Today at 17:20
Insurance OMBUD’S office has secured R300 Million compensation to complainants
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Ninety One results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hendrik Du Toit - CEO at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja -
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Marcel Du Toit, CEO of Leadhome
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marcel du Toit
Matshela Koko accuses Zondo Inquiry of coaching travel agency witnesses

19 May 2021 1:01 PM
by Nthakoana Ngatane
Tags:
State Capture
Matshela Koko
Optimum Coal Holdings

Koko is back at the state capture commission where he is testifying about a controversial transaction that led to the controversial Gupta family owning Optimum Coal Mine.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko has accused the state capture commission of coaching travel agency witnesses who said Salim Essa paid for his flights.

Koko is back at the state capture commission on Wednesday where he is testifying about a controversial transaction that led to the controversial Gupta family owning Optimum Coal Mine.

He said former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela was wrong when she concluded that Brian Molefe abandoned cooperation with the mine but the commission continued with that narrative, the same way he claimed it did with the travel agents.

"Ms Madonsela came with a story that say Mr Molefe was brought to Eskom to terminate the cooperation agreement to force Optimum into conditions of action. Mr Seleka continues with that story, which is false and not backed up by documents," Koko said.

WATCH LIVE: Ex-Eskom CEO Matshela Koko returns to Zondo Commission of Inquiry

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Matshela Koko accuses Zondo Inquiry of coaching travel agency witnesses




