



JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko has accused the state capture commission of coaching travel agency witnesses who said Salim Essa paid for his flights.

Koko is back at the state capture commission on Wednesday where he is testifying about a controversial transaction that led to the controversial Gupta family owning Optimum Coal Mine.

He said former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela was wrong when she concluded that Brian Molefe abandoned cooperation with the mine but the commission continued with that narrative, the same way he claimed it did with the travel agents.

“Ms Madonsela came with a story that say Mr Molefe was brought to Eskom to terminate the cooperation agreement to force Optimum into conditions of action. Mr Seleka continues with that story, which is false and not backed up by documents,” Koko said.

WATCH LIVE: Ex-Eskom CEO Matshela Koko returns to Zondo Commission of Inquiry

This article first appeared on EWN : Matshela Koko accuses Zondo Inquiry of coaching travel agency witnesses