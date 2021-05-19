Matshela Koko accuses Zondo Inquiry of coaching travel agency witnesses
JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko has accused the state capture commission of coaching travel agency witnesses who said Salim Essa paid for his flights.
Koko is back at the state capture commission on Wednesday where he is testifying about a controversial transaction that led to the controversial Gupta family owning Optimum Coal Mine.
He said former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela was wrong when she concluded that Brian Molefe abandoned cooperation with the mine but the commission continued with that narrative, the same way he claimed it did with the travel agents.
“Ms Madonsela came with a story that say Mr Molefe was brought to Eskom to terminate the cooperation agreement to force Optimum into conditions of action. Mr Seleka continues with that story, which is false and not backed up by documents,” Koko said.
WATCH LIVE: Ex-Eskom CEO Matshela Koko returns to Zondo Commission of Inquiry
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Matshela Koko accuses Zondo Inquiry of coaching travel agency witnesses
More from Business
We don't want any money put into failing state-owned entities - Outa
Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenage says they will go to court if SAA money goes to subsidiaries.Read More
Vodacom to launch e-commerce 'super-app' in partnership with Alibaba
Vodacom is challenging the banks at their own game! exclaims Bruce Whitfield as he interviews Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub.Read More
Brewing giant Heineken going after majority stake in Distell (Savanna, Amarula)
The Dutch brewer could be attracted specifically to Distell's cider component, speculates analyst Keith McLachlan.Read More
World’s largest refrigerated cargo ship in SA to transport record citrus exports
'A truly historic moment' - Citrus Growers Association's Justin Chadwick on how specialised reefer ships will boost the industry.Read More
Vodacom increases dividend as South Africans' hunger for data grows
The Money Show interviews Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub about the Group's full-year results.Read More
I like to save. I don’t buy new cars – Rob Rose (Financial Mail)
Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Invest in precious metals such as gold – a guide for South Africans
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Zoltan Erdey, author of "Going for Gold: The South African's Guide to Investing in Precious Metals".Read More
Is 'localisation' a realistic economic policy for South Africa?
Can local businesses substitute 20% of their imports? Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto of Intellidex.Read More
SA economy recovering faster than expected - 4% growth a possibility in 2021
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments.Read More
Redefine Properties reports 62.7% drop in headline earnings
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Redefine Properties CEO Andrew König.Read More
More from Local
SAHRC hears chilling accounts of sexual harassment in Limpopo schools
Senior legal officer Eileen Carter says bullying and corporal punishment abound despite policies being in place to tackle that.Read More
'Zwelitsha pupil Avethandwa Nokhangela could not swim, there were no lifeguards'
Equal Education says an investigation is in pursuit as they are heading to the Eastern Cape this weekend to interview witnesses.Read More
We don't want any money put into failing state-owned entities - Outa
Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenage says they will go to court if SAA money goes to subsidiaries.Read More
South Africa records 2,355 new Covid-19 cases
The Health Department says 519,139 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.Read More
Vodacom to launch e-commerce 'super-app' in partnership with Alibaba
Vodacom is challenging the banks at their own game! exclaims Bruce Whitfield as he interviews Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub.Read More
World’s largest refrigerated cargo ship in SA to transport record citrus exports
'A truly historic moment' - Citrus Growers Association's Justin Chadwick on how specialised reefer ships will boost the industry.Read More
Construction mafia blamed for bringing projects worth R27bn to a halt
Master Builders South Africa executive director Roy Mnisi describes how the construction mafia has brought projects to a halt.Read More
Eskom reduces load shedding to stage 1
The power utility earlier on Tuesday suspended the rolling blackouts, saying that stage two power cuts would begin at 5pm until 10pm.Read More
Independent pharmacies get accredited as vaccination sites
Independent Community Pharmacy Association CEO Jackie Maimin says unavailability of vaccines slowed the process for pharmacies.Read More
'Struggling business affects my marriage, my husband has to pay for everything'
Listeners call in to help Thandi, who owns an events business that is struggling and in need of a clearance sale.Read More