Last round of by-elections underway across the country





Forty by-elections are taking place in 25 municipalities across the country today.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) says most of the elections are taking place in Gauteng. Voters are electing new councillors.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Daily Maverick elections analyst Wayne Sussman about the projections on the elections.

It is the last round of elections in Gauteng before the local government elections in late October in 2021. Wayne Sussman, Elections analyst - Daily Maverick

For instance, there is a chance that in the capital in Tshwane the ANC will draw level with the DA or even a chance that the ANC will overtake the DA. Wayne Sussman, Elections analyst - Daily Maverick

Sussman says the EFF remain king makers on Tshwane.

I see them (DA) losing a ward in Pretoria West, and in the City Centre of Pretoria. I see the DA losing the Ennerdale. Wayne Sussman, Elections analyst - Daily Maverick

