Department of Basic Education suspends all contact sport in schools
All contact sport at South African schools has been suspended with immediate effect.
The Council of Education Ministers reached the decision in a virtual meeting held on Wednesday morning.
The Department of Basic Education said non-contact sport training in schools could continue provided that all social distancing, hygiene and safety measures would be observed and there would be no physical contact between participants during training.
[MEDIA STATEMENT] Contact sports suspended with immediate effect in school@ElijahMhlanga @ReginahMhaule @HubertMweli pic.twitter.com/zI6jeIIrMY— Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) May 19, 2021
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/sunshineseeds/sunshineseeds2006/sunshineseeds200607540/149596383-cape-town-south-africa-december-06-2011-diverse-children-playing-netball-at-school.jpg
