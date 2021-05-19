In defence of Joburg minibus taxi drivers
It's Global Road Safety Week and the Steve Biko Centre for Bioethics conducted research on the assumptions about road safety especially when it comes to minibus taxi crashes, and who is responsible.
Occupational therapist and bioethicist at the University of Witwatersrand Dr Lee Randal says the interest behind this study was based on the issues surround preventable incidents in South African roads.
What piqued my interest in the minibus taxi sector was first my experience as an occupational therapist and working with injured taxi drivers and hearing their inner perspectives on the industry and the dynamics between them and other users in particular private vehicle drivers.Dr Lee Randal, Occupational therapist and bioethicist - University of Witwatersrand
Realising the little data there was when it came to the point of view of taxi drivers. I felt like it was an important perspective to tap into and also the multiplier effect as they commute approximately 70% of the people who live in Johannesburg alone, which meant when a crash happens a sheer number of people are affected.Dr Lee Randal, Occupational therapist and bioethicist - University of Witwatersrand
RELATED: 'Government has been soft-peddling the taxi industry for years'
Randal added that the paratransit system contributes to the lack of proper regulation in relation to driving standards and vehicle safety in South Africa which create unacceptable crash risks.
