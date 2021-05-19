SAHRC hears chilling accounts of sexual harassment in Limpopo schools





The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is in Limpopo having hearings into bullying, corporal punishment and sexual relations between teachers and pupils.

Eileen Carter, senior legal officer at the SAHRC Limpopo office, has more on this.

What we have been hearing from NGOs (non-governmental organisations) and participants is that bullying is very prevalent currently in our schools. The percentage that is actually being circulated is that 70% of learners are reporting bullying as, well very concerningly, corporal punishment in the schools that they are attending. This is raising a lot of red flags for us and we intend to get behind it. Eileen Carter, Senior legal officer - SAHRC Limpopo office

When you refer to sexual relationships between educators and learners, absolutely [of perpetrators]. Also in terms of corporal punishment, it has been outlawed for years. When you hear of children to teachers insulting them, it is extremely concerning. Eileen Carter, Senior legal officer - SAHRC Limpopo office

There are policies and laws in place that could be addressing these issues years ago but clearly the evidence and the information that is being provided at this hearing point to the contrary. Eileen Carter, Senior legal officer - SAHRC Limpopo office

Listen below for the full interview...