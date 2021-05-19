DA wants workers to claim from pension funds while employed





National Treasury has opposed the changing of the Pension Funds Act that would allow members to access a portion of their savings before retirement as a guarantee for a loan.

Eyewitness News reporter Gaye Davis explained that the private member’s bill had been tabled by the Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Dion George in response to the dire situation faced by many disadvantaged workers due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Essentially, the bill is a response to many people within the community saying they still have their jobs but their salaries have been cut and they are absolutely desperate to make ends meet and they have savings in their pension funds they can't access. Gaye Davis, Reporter - Eyewitness News

What concerns Treasury is that people are quitting their jobs in order to access those pension funds. Gaye Davis, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The DA, in the bill, proposed a solution that people may be able to access up to 75% of the value of pension fund savings and use it as security for loans.

Treasury essentially opposed this bill with Treasury’s Ismail Momoniat saying it's not going to be good for the savings culture which they are trying to encourage in South Africa. Gaye Davis, Reporter - Eyewitness News

