Understanding the construction mafia saga
Yesterday, Master Builders South Africa executive director Roy Mnisi had joined the John Perlman Show to unpack allegations that construction mafias have led to projects worth R27-billion coming to a halt.
Property development and construction companies have relayed their distress on gangs targeting significantly large-scale construction sites, demanding a cut of the project's earnings, and in some instances forcing subcontract work to certain individuals or businesses.
Head corporate social responsibility at Growthpoint Properties, Shawn Theunissen, argued there is more to the story which includes communities of the area which are affected not being engaged as partners even in the beginning stages of a certain project.
We don't mitigate that there is a criminal element that is operating on the ground but I think that some of the complexities go down to the fact that communities are excluded from a lot of these opportunities. There is a lack of localisation and community engagement in these development processes.Shawn Theunissen, Head Corporate Social Responsibility - Growthpoint Properties
What we have seen on the ground is a lack of engagement and transformation on the side of the main contractors that get appointed. Their definition of community which is a broad term is some of the contractors they have worked with previously which excludes the immediate community in which the developments are taking place.Shawn Theunissen, Head Corporate Social Responsibility - Growthpoint Properties
RELATED: Construction mafia blamed for bringing projects worth R27bn to a halt
Theunissen stated that over several years of operating in local communities, they too have noted several issues that need addressing.
Listen to the full interview below...
