Metrobus looking at other alternatives after losing bus strike court case
Metrobus says it looking at other alternatives after its court application to stop the industrial action by Democratic, Municipal and Allied Workers’ Union of South Africa-affiliated employees was struck off the roll with costs.
Metrobus notes the judgment and it is sad that we have lost. The judge did not rule in our favour. We are continuing with other alternatives.Goodwill Shivuri, Spokesperson - Metrobus
On Monday we had a trial with a couple of buses running. We continue to have threats. We are looking at how many buses we can run and what would the number and which routes.Goodwill Shivuri, Spokesperson - Metrobus
Source : @JoburgMetrobus/Twitter
