[WATCH] Standard Bank's pacy 'dinner time' ad nails it - advertising expert
The comfort and warmth of the traditional family meal is at the core of Standard Bank's new TV campaign.
It's used to illustrate that dinner time wouldn't be possible without a whole lot of processes happening along the supply chain to get that food on the table.
Standard Bank pays tribute to all the businesses involved, with the tagline #BusinessBanksOnUs.
Branding expert Andy Rice picks the TV spot for his advertising Hero of the Week for its "lovely production values, pacing, and pared-down copy".
It's called 'Dinner Time' because the premise of the advertising is that you as a family sit down to dinner and there are some lovely heartwarming, convincing shots of that happening...Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Then the voice-over (that sounds so much like Morgan Freeman) starts to list the things that dinnertime cannot happen without - the farm, the water, the machinery, the distribution etc. required.
The end leaves you with this understanding that Standard is the bank that banks all those different businesses.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
We're left with this warm and cozy feeling about dinnertime not being able to happen without all these contributors to the supply chain, and the arrival of the food on the table.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Watch the ad for yourself below:
Listen to Rice's advertising critiques on The Money Show's Heroes and Zeros slot (Standard Bank at 4:40):
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Standard Bank's pacy 'dinner time' ad nails it - advertising expert
