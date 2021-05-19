How will shock consumer inflation hike affect interest rate decision?





Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) hit a 14-month high of 4.4% in April.

The news from Statistics South Africa has largely come as a surprise on the eve of the SA Reserve Bank's (Sarb's) interest rate decision.

RELATED: Expect food prices to rise rapidly over the next few months

How will the increase affect the choice the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) makes on interest rates?

#CPI inflation hit a 14-month high in April, mainly driven by rising #transport and food prices. The rate was 4,4%, up from 3,2% in March.



Listen here for more: https://t.co/my3YvLKh5L#StatsSA #inflation pic.twitter.com/VfpPZyBX0n — Stats SA (@StatsSA) May 19, 2021

Inflation at the moment is 4,4%. We're expecting it to go up to just over 5% and start to dip down into the fours again. Back in the day we would deal with inflation in South Africa well above the 6% target ceiling. Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citibank

Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Gina Schoeman on The Money Show.

While there was a big hike reflected in the latest numbers, we must keep in mind that inflation is trying to measure how prices increased in April 2021 compared to April last year, she says.

Everything about the interest rate decision is based on where inflation is going to be. Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citibank

That's what is key here - the inflation point we got today is what happened in April, whereas interest rate decisions are based on where they think inflation is going to be in about 18 months' time and onwards. Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citibank

Last April is when oil prices started to crash, so at the time we enjoyed some really hefty petrol price cuts... if you compare those cuts, even if the petrol price had not really changed in April this year, you would have had a base effect... that lifts that growth rate in prices... but it's what we call near-term noise... Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citibank

Accordingly, Schoeman says, it's very likely that inflation would slow down again going forward after May.

That - future inflation- is what the Reserve Bank will focus on.

What about very real food inflation, recent fuel price hikes and the huge increase looming in the price of electricity?

I think this is why the South African Reserve Bank tends to emphasize core inflation, when you strip out things such as petrol prices and food... which is why it always refers to looking for second-round effects... whether things like electricity tariffs or fuel prices are going up. Whether any of that is passed on directly to the consumer. Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citibank

They understand consumers will have to take the higher food prices and the higher petrol price, but they're not necessarily going to hand them an interest rate hike just because of that. They'll have to work with second-round effects before they decide to start normalising the interest rates. Gina Schoeman, Economist - Citibank

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How will shock consumer inflation hike affect interest rate decision?