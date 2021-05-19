Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi tests positive for Covid-19
The Gauteng Department of Health has announced that MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi has tested positive for Covid-19. Mokgethi was one of the first people in the province to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. She is in self-isolation at home with mild symptoms.
GAUTENG MEC FOR HEALTH TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/bFUzoguO5O— Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) May 19, 2021
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
