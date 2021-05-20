COVID-19: South Africa records 3,522 new cases and 167 deaths
The Health Department says it has recorded 3,522 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,621,362.
One hundred and sixty-seven more people have passed away after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 55,507 since the beginning of the pandemic.
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 94,2% which means that 1,528,868 people have recuperated from the virus.
On the vaccine front, 558,170 healthcare workers have received the jab.
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 19 May.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 19, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/ui0jqpnmmw
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 621 362 the total number of deaths is 55 507 the total number of recoveries is 1 528 868 and the total number of vaccines administered is 558 170. pic.twitter.com/qHs7lAGTIp— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 19, 2021
