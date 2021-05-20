WATCH: Friends: The Reunion official trailer leaves fans with teary eyes

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:05
Across the Desk: Bright kids of 702
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Palesa Sekoere
Jacob Gordon
Today at 12:05
Update: Results for by-elections.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Wayne Sussman - Elections Analyst at Daily Maverick
Today at 12:10
5 men dead - Angry Zandspruit community feel no guilt over mob justice killing.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Malungelo Booi - Newzroom Afrika Reporter,
Today at 12:15
Police maintain strong presence in Zandspruit after mob justice incident.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Captain Kay Makhubela SAPS Spokesperson
Today at 12:23
Mangaung protests over after agreement reached.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Themba Zweni - Member at Mangaung Community Concern
Today at 12:27
AfriForum head to court to challenge BEE policy on Covid-19 vaccines.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ernst van Zyl, campaign officer for strategy and content at AfriForum
Today at 12:37
The Commission continues to hear State Security Agency related evidence from two unidentified witnesses and Norma Mngoma also et to testify.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:41
Elon Musk tweeted a 'diamond hands' meme as bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies continue to crash.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
James Preston, Executive Editor of Africa's largest cryptocurrency news outlet, Global Crypto
Today at 12:45
Audio: ETV interview with John Steenhuisen question about being a white male in a position of power of privilege having no qualification?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:52
Mandy's book of the week: The Portfolio: [BR]OTHER by James Oatway and Alon Skuy.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Alon Skuy - Photojournalist
Today at 12:56
Cont'd: Mandy's book of the week: The Portfolio: [BR]OTHER by James Oatway and Alon Skuy.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Alon Skuy - Photojournalist
Today at 18:09
MPC's decision on the repo rate
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Tiger Brands results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Noel Doyle - CEO at Tiger Brands
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Side Hustle Fund
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - The two types of business growth
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance: Will we see rising inflation in America and what does it mean for your investments?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Financial Adviser at Galileo Capital
Latest Local
Frida Hartley Shelter receives a Random Act of Kindness from Dis-Chem Thanks to customers like you, Dis-Chem was able to donate R80,000 toward the renovation of Frida Hartley Shelter's kitchen. 20 May 2021 9:48 AM
#FindSimphiweManzini contributes to safe return of kidnapped woman Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 May 2021 9:08 AM
Offer given to pilots is reasonable and equitable to other employees - SAA Interim CEO for South African Airways Thomas Kgokolo says they will start on a small scale with local routes. 20 May 2021 7:33 AM
View all Local
Desperate SAns let 10-million long-term insurance risk policies lapse in 2020 The Money Show interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler about the 2020 report from the Ombuds for long- and short-term insurance. 19 May 2021 9:06 PM
Last round of by-elections underway across the country Daily Maverick elections analyst Wayne Sussman discusses the by-elections happening in Gauteng and how the parties might perform. 19 May 2021 1:29 PM
ANC to oppose Ace Magashule's court bid to have suspension lifted A statement says the national officials affirm the decision to oppose application lodged by the party's secretary-general. 17 May 2021 5:14 PM
View all Politics
How will shock consumer inflation hike affect looming interest rate decision? CPI hit a 14-month high of 4.4% in April, but the Reserve Bank focuses on FUTURE inflation says economist Gina Schoeman. 19 May 2021 8:05 PM
[WATCH] Standard Bank's pacy 'dinner time' ad nails it - advertising expert How many businesses does it take to get that food on the table? The Standard TV spot is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week. 19 May 2021 7:22 PM
Cybercrime - no longer a virtual reality The risk of your business getting hacked is rising 19 May 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Friends: The Reunion official trailer leaves fans with teary eyes Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 May 2021 8:21 AM
The lesson from current crypto carnage: 'Short-term traders must be careful' 'In the last 24 hours we saw liquidation of $8.6 billion just in Bitcoin!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com CEO) 19 May 2021 7:00 PM
WATCH: Tip on what to do when you forget someone's name goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 May 2021 8:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
Department of Basic Education suspends all contact sport in schools With reports that South Arica has entered the Covid-19 third wave, the department has acted to mitigate the spread of infections. 19 May 2021 1:19 PM
The Chiefs family is much bigger than the Motaung family - Jessica Motaung The Amakhosi marketing director says fans are part of the stakeholders and that Chiefs has not remained a pure family business. 14 May 2021 6:21 PM
Supporters deliver memorandum to Kaizer Chiefs Among the key concerns are poor recruitment of players and coaches, ignoring football activities as a primary source of business. 14 May 2021 2:32 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Friends: The Reunion official trailer leaves fans with teary eyes Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 May 2021 8:21 AM
WATCH: Tip on what to do when you forget someone's name goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 May 2021 8:36 AM
WATCH: Fitness trainer criticised for lifting weights while heavily pregnant Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 May 2021 8:24 AM
View all Entertainment
The lesson from current crypto carnage: 'Short-term traders must be careful' 'In the last 24 hours we saw liquidation of $8.6 billion just in Bitcoin!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com CEO) 19 May 2021 7:00 PM
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi. 13 May 2021 8:04 PM
'SA condemns actions of Israeli security forces against Palestine civilians' Dirco DDG responsible for Asia & Middle East Anil Sooklal says the two nations should go back to the negotiating table. 13 May 2021 8:18 AM
View all World
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Standard Bank's pacy 'dinner time' ad nails it - advertising expert How many businesses does it take to get that food on the table? The Standard TV spot is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week. 19 May 2021 7:22 PM
Brewing giant Heineken going after majority stake in Distell (Savanna, Amarula) The Dutch brewer could be attracted specifically to Distell's cider component, speculates analyst Keith McLachlan. 18 May 2021 7:52 PM
I like to save. I don't buy new cars – Rob Rose (Financial Mail) Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 May 2021 8:01 PM
View all Opinion
WATCH: Friends: The Reunion official trailer leaves fans with teary eyes

20 May 2021 8:21 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Friends
'Whats Gone Viral'
friends the reunion

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: #FindSimphiweManzini contributes to safe return of kidnapped woman

HBO Max has released the first full-length promo of Friends: The Reunion and fans can't wait for the series to start.

The NBC sitcom aired its final episode nearly 20 years ago.

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




20 May 2021 8:21 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Friends
'Whats Gone Viral'
friends the reunion

