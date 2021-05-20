Offer given to pilots is reasonable and equitable to other employees - SAA
South African Airways (SAA) says it plans to resume flights in July or August this year.
The Airline which has been unprofitable for almost a decade has completed the business rescues process.
The national carrier says the relaunch is dependent on the lockdown restrictions.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, SAA interim CEO Thomas Kgokolo says they are meeting and negotiating with the pilots.
From a company perspective, we feel that what they have put on the table is unaffordable but we are working with them to see if we can get to a place where we can reach an amicable solution.Thomas Kgokolo, Interim CEO - SAA
We believe all the employees have carried the organisation in the past as well and the reason we got into business rescue was because we didn't have the finances. The offer we have given to the pilots is reasonable and equitable to what we have given the other employees.Thomas Kgokolo, Interim CEO - SAA
Kgokolo says the new SAA will be operating at a smaller scale.
We've got about lesser aircraft and we have lesser employees as well. Our expectation is that you will find a very leaner SAA taking to the sky and the routes will be much smaller as well.Thomas Kgokolo, Interim CEO - SAA
It will not be easy to get back into the market but we believe SAA as a national carrier is a strong brand.Thomas Kgokolo, Interim CEO - SAA
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/south_african_airways.html?oriSearch=saa&sti=n8wqyoe1mwzlg0c4x4|&mediapopup=110937089
