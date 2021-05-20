#FindSimphiweManzini contributes to safe return of kidnapped woman
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Friends: The Reunion official trailer leaves fans with teary eyes
Social media users came to the rescue of Simphiwe Manzini who was hijacked last night.
The #FindSimphiweManzini and #FindSimphiwe trended on Facebook and Twitter when she posted on Facebook that she has been kidnapped.
With her second phone which the hijackers didn't take, Manzini was able to share updates of her location and what was happening.
Earlier this morning a close friend tweeted that she has been found and at the police station.
Guys i have no further comments . She is currently being attended to right now . Thank God she is Safe . pic.twitter.com/3gPM6ktkpb— Slindile Ntuli (@SlindileNtuli5) May 20, 2021
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/online_twitter_dark.html?oriSearch=online+twitter&sti=njz9nhtwd1o762duzi|&mediapopup=113070540
More from Local
Frida Hartley Shelter receives a Random Act of Kindness from Dis-Chem
Thanks to customers like you, Dis-Chem was able to donate R80,000 toward the renovation of Frida Hartley Shelter's kitchen.Read More
Offer given to pilots is reasonable and equitable to other employees - SAA
Interim CEO for South African Airways Thomas Kgokolo says they will start on a small scale with local routes.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 3,522 new cases and 167 deaths
The Health Department says 558,170 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.Read More
Desperate SAns let 10-million long-term insurance risk policies lapse in 2020
The Money Show interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler about the 2020 report from the Ombuds for long- and short-term insurance.Read More
How will shock consumer inflation hike affect looming interest rate decision?
CPI hit a 14-month high of 4.4% in April, but the Reserve Bank focuses on FUTURE inflation says economist Gina Schoeman.Read More
Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi tests positive for Covid-19
Mokgethi was one of the first people in the province to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine under the Sisonke programme.Read More
Metrobus looking at other alternatives after losing bus strike court case
Spokesperson Goodwill Shivuri says they had a trial with a number of buses and are now checking which routes will be ideal.Read More
Understanding the construction mafia saga
Head corporate social responsibility at Growthpoint Properties says community exclusion could be an addition to the saga.Read More
DA wants workers to claim from pension funds while employed
The Democratic Alliance has tabled a bill recommending that people access up to 75% of the value of pension fund savings.Read More
In defence of Joburg minibus taxi drivers
Occupational therapist and bioethicist at Wits Dr Lee Randall takes a closer look into the minibus taxi crashes in Johannesburg.Read More