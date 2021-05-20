FindSimphiweManzini contributes to safe return of kidnapped woman





Social media users came to the rescue of Simphiwe Manzini who was hijacked last night.

The #FindSimphiweManzini and #FindSimphiwe trended on Facebook and Twitter when she posted on Facebook that she has been kidnapped.

With her second phone which the hijackers didn't take, Manzini was able to share updates of her location and what was happening.

Earlier this morning a close friend tweeted that she has been found and at the police station.

Guys i have no further comments . She is currently being attended to right now . Thank God she is Safe . pic.twitter.com/3gPM6ktkpb — Slindile Ntuli (@SlindileNtuli5) May 20, 2021

