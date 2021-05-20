ZANDSPRUIT: You can not solve crime with crime - Gauteng police boss
Gauteng police commissioner lieutenant-general Elias Mawela has confirmed that five people have been killed in an apparent mob justice crime in Zandspruit near Honeydew.
A group of nine young men was taken to a local sports ground in the early hours of Wednesday morning where they were beaten up by angry residents who accused them of terrorising the community.
Mawela says they know of the group involved in organising the mob justice and they have arrested three suspects thus far.
We have well-structured community workers in Zandspruit who were screened and established by the MEC called who were meant to work with the police in patrolling the community; they orchestrated this mob justice.Elias Mawela, Commissioner lieutenant-general - Gauteng police
We have arrested three of them and still in search of the rest who were involved in this assault and murder case of the innocent people who were attacked.Elias Mawela, Commissioner lieutenant-general - Gauteng police
RELATED: Gauteng police hunting 4 gunmen involved in shootout on M1
Mawela says the police take full responsibility for the frustration that many feel when the police do not respond to their reports of crime, he then provided instructions on ways people can follow up.
Mawela has condemned people who feel the need to take matters into their own hands.
I will always take full responsibility for the crimes in the province, but it does not justify anyone taking matters into their own hands because you can not solve crime with crime.Elias Mawela, Commissioner lieutenant-general - Gauteng police
Most of the listeners have critised the South African police and agreed that mob justice could be the way forward in solving crime, with many also saying unemployment plays a huge role when it comes to the increasing crime in the country.
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
Sarb's Kganyago announces repo rate unchanged at 3.5%
South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said that domestic GDP was expected to grow by 4.2% this year from 3.8% in March.Read More
Job applicants and sexual harassment
SGV Attorneys managing director Fatima Salijee explains how job applicants can be protected by law if discriminated against.Read More
Frida Hartley Shelter receives a Random Act of Kindness from Dis-Chem
Thanks to customers like you, Dis-Chem was able to donate R80,000 toward the renovation of Frida Hartley Shelter's kitchen.Read More
#FindSimphiweManzini contributes to safe return of kidnapped woman
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Offer given to pilots is reasonable and equitable to other employees - SAA
Interim CEO for South African Airways Thomas Kgokolo says they will start on a small scale with local routes.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 3,522 new cases and 167 deaths
The Health Department says 558,170 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.Read More
Desperate SAns let 10-million long-term insurance risk policies lapse in 2020
The Money Show interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler about the 2020 report from the Ombuds for long- and short-term insurance.Read More
How will shock consumer inflation hike affect looming interest rate decision?
CPI hit a 14-month high of 4.4% in April, but the Reserve Bank focuses on FUTURE inflation says economist Gina Schoeman.Read More
Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi tests positive for Covid-19
Mokgethi was one of the first people in the province to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine under the Sisonke programme.Read More
Metrobus looking at other alternatives after losing bus strike court case
Spokesperson Goodwill Shivuri says they had a trial with a number of buses and are now checking which routes will be ideal.Read More