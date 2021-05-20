ZANDSPRUIT: You cannot solve crime with crime - Gauteng police boss





Gauteng police commissioner lieutenant-general Elias Mawela has confirmed that five people have been killed in an apparent mob justice crime in Zandspruit near Honeydew.

A group of nine young men was taken to a local sports ground in the early hours of Wednesday morning where they were beaten up by angry residents who accused them of terrorising the community.

Mawela says they know of the group involved in organising the mob justice and they have arrested three suspects thus far.

We have well-structured community workers in Zandspruit who were screened and established by the MEC called who were meant to work with the police in patrolling the community; they orchestrated this mob justice. Elias Mawela, Commissioner lieutenant-general - Gauteng police

We have arrested three of them and still in search of the rest who were involved in this assault and murder case of the innocent people who were attacked. Elias Mawela, Commissioner lieutenant-general - Gauteng police

Mawela says the police take full responsibility for the frustration that many feel when the police do not respond to their reports of crime, he then provided instructions on ways people can follow up.

Mawela has condemned people who feel the need to take matters into their own hands.

I will always take full responsibility for the crimes in the province, but it does not justify anyone taking matters into their own hands because you cannot solve crime with crime. Elias Mawela, Commissioner lieutenant-general - Gauteng police

Most of the listeners have critised the South African police and agreed that mob justice could be the way forward in solving crime, with many also saying unemployment plays a huge role when it comes to the increasing crime in the country.

Listen to the full interview below...