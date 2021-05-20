ZANDSPRUIT: You cannot solve crime with crime - Gauteng police boss

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
In Conversation with Dr Eve: Chronic Diseases, Sexual Dysfunctions And Trauma
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Marlene "Dr Eve" Wasserman - Clinical Sexologist and Founder at DR EVE (the brand)
Today at 21:05
Crime Time: Real verdict on when criminals can plead insanity... or not?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Joel Mbhele - Clinical Psychologist at MANJ Neuro Forensic evaluations and former lecturer at Northwest University
Today at 22:05
3rd hour
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mbuso Khoza - Award Winning Artist and Heritage Consultant
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Reserve Bank keeps interest rate steady as economic outlook improves The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes. 20 May 2021 6:42 PM
'By law we cannot build houses for people who are not South African' Human settlements spokesperson McIntosh Polela says they are likely to build fewer than a thousand houses in Masiphumelele. 20 May 2021 6:22 PM
Why body corporate trustees should scrutinise their valuers Mirfin Valuation Services MD Bjorn Laubscher says trustees put themselves at risk by appointing a poorly qualified covered valuer. 20 May 2021 4:51 PM
View all Local
Phumzile van Damme quits DA After dropping several hints on Twitter on Thursday afternoon, it was confirmed that Phumzile Van Damme was no longer a member of... 20 May 2021 6:22 PM
Gauteng ANC official apologises as party slammed for 'sake of the vote' comment A video featuring MMC Mazibuko and deputy regional secretary Loyiso Masuku was taken on a campaign trail for the by-elections. 20 May 2021 1:37 PM
Desperate SAns let 10-million long-term insurance risk policies lapse in 2020 The Money Show interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler about the 2020 report from the Ombuds for long- and short-term insurance. 19 May 2021 9:06 PM
View all Politics
Sarb's Kganyago announces repo rate unchanged at 3.5% South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said that domestic GDP was expected to grow by 4.2% this year from 3.8% in Ma... 20 May 2021 3:26 PM
Absa wins big at the 'Global Finance Digital Innovator Awards' The bank walked away with two digital banking awards at the 2021 Global Finance Digital Innovator Awards. 20 May 2021 2:05 PM
Offer given to pilots is reasonable and equitable to other employees - SAA Interim CEO for South African Airways Thomas Kgokolo says they will start on a small scale with local routes. 20 May 2021 7:33 AM
View all Business
In Sub-A I was quite dumb, in June I was positioned number 31 - Reuel Khoza The PIC chairman takes us down memory lane as a businessman, farmer, author, music producer and thought leader. 20 May 2021 2:53 PM
Frida Hartley Shelter receives a Random Act of Kindness from Dis-Chem Thanks to customers like you, Dis-Chem was able to donate R80,000 toward the renovation of Frida Hartley Shelter's kitchen. 20 May 2021 9:48 AM
WATCH: Friends: The Reunion official trailer leaves fans with teary eyes Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 May 2021 8:21 AM
View all Lifestyle
Department of Basic Education suspends all contact sport in schools With reports that South Arica has entered the Covid-19 third wave, the department has acted to mitigate the spread of infections. 19 May 2021 1:19 PM
The Chiefs family is much bigger than the Motaung family - Jessica Motaung The Amakhosi marketing director says fans are part of the stakeholders and that Chiefs has not remained a pure family business. 14 May 2021 6:21 PM
Supporters deliver memorandum to Kaizer Chiefs Among the key concerns are poor recruitment of players and coaches, ignoring football activities as a primary source of business. 14 May 2021 2:32 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Friends: The Reunion official trailer leaves fans with teary eyes Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 May 2021 8:21 AM
WATCH: Tip on what to do when you forget someone's name goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 May 2021 8:36 AM
WATCH: Fitness trainer criticised for lifting weights while heavily pregnant Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 May 2021 8:24 AM
View all Entertainment
WATCH: Prof Muhammed Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 20 May 2021 4:22 PM
The lesson from current crypto carnage: 'Short-term traders must be careful' 'In the last 24 hours we saw liquidation of $8.6 billion just in Bitcoin!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com CEO) 19 May 2021 7:00 PM
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi. 13 May 2021 8:04 PM
View all World
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Standard Bank's pacy 'dinner time' ad nails it - advertising expert How many businesses does it take to get that food on the table? The Standard TV spot is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week. 19 May 2021 7:22 PM
Brewing giant Heineken going after majority stake in Distell (Savanna, Amarula) The Dutch brewer could be attracted specifically to Distell's cider component, speculates analyst Keith McLachlan. 18 May 2021 7:52 PM
I like to save. I don’t buy new cars – Rob Rose (Financial Mail) Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 May 2021 8:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

ZANDSPRUIT: You cannot solve crime with crime - Gauteng police boss

20 May 2021 11:24 AM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Mob Justice
Criminals
Gauteng SAPS

Gauteng police commissioner's Lt-Gen Elias Mawela says three suspects involved in the Zandspruit mob justice have been arrested.

Gauteng police commissioner lieutenant-general Elias Mawela has confirmed that five people have been killed in an apparent mob justice crime in Zandspruit near Honeydew.

A group of nine young men was taken to a local sports ground in the early hours of Wednesday morning where they were beaten up by angry residents who accused them of terrorising the community.

Mawela says they know of the group involved in organising the mob justice and they have arrested three suspects thus far.

We have well-structured community workers in Zandspruit who were screened and established by the MEC called who were meant to work with the police in patrolling the community; they orchestrated this mob justice.

Elias Mawela, Commissioner lieutenant-general - Gauteng police

We have arrested three of them and still in search of the rest who were involved in this assault and murder case of the innocent people who were attacked.

Elias Mawela, Commissioner lieutenant-general - Gauteng police

RELATED: Gauteng police hunting 4 gunmen involved in shootout on M1

Mawela says the police take full responsibility for the frustration that many feel when the police do not respond to their reports of crime, he then provided instructions on ways people can follow up.

Mawela has condemned people who feel the need to take matters into their own hands.

I will always take full responsibility for the crimes in the province, but it does not justify anyone taking matters into their own hands because you cannot solve crime with crime.

Elias Mawela, Commissioner lieutenant-general - Gauteng police

Most of the listeners have critised the South African police and agreed that mob justice could be the way forward in solving crime, with many also saying unemployment plays a huge role when it comes to the increasing crime in the country.

Listen to the full interview below...




20 May 2021 11:24 AM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Mob Justice
Criminals
Gauteng SAPS

More from Local

Reserve Bank keeps interest rate steady as economic outlook improves

20 May 2021 6:42 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'By law we cannot build houses for people who are not South African'

20 May 2021 6:22 PM

Human settlements spokesperson McIntosh Polela says they are likely to build fewer than a thousand houses in Masiphumelele.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why body corporate trustees should scrutinise their valuers

20 May 2021 4:51 PM

Mirfin Valuation Services MD Bjorn Laubscher says trustees put themselves at risk by appointing a poorly qualified covered valuer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Life Esidimeni online memorial wall launched

20 May 2021 4:30 PM

Christine Nxumalo, a family member of one of the victims, still hopes people will be prosecuted for the loss of their relatives.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sarb's Kganyago announces repo rate unchanged at 3.5%

20 May 2021 3:26 PM

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said that domestic GDP was expected to grow by 4.2% this year from 3.8% in March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Job applicants and sexual harassment

20 May 2021 2:36 PM

SGV Attorneys managing director Fatima Salijee explains how job applicants can be protected by law if discriminated against.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Frida Hartley Shelter receives a Random Act of Kindness from Dis-Chem

20 May 2021 9:48 AM

Thanks to customers like you, Dis-Chem was able to donate R80,000 toward the renovation of Frida Hartley Shelter's kitchen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

#FindSimphiweManzini contributes to safe return of kidnapped woman

20 May 2021 9:08 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Offer given to pilots is reasonable and equitable to other employees - SAA

20 May 2021 7:33 AM

Interim CEO for South African Airways Thomas Kgokolo says they will start on a small scale with local routes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19: South Africa records 3,522 new cases and 167 deaths

20 May 2021 6:50 AM

The Health Department says 558,170 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'By law we cannot build houses for people who are not South African'

Local

Reserve Bank keeps interest rate steady as economic outlook improves

Business Local

Gauteng ANC official apologises as party slammed for 'sake of the vote' comment

Politics

EWN Highlights

ANC wants CT DA councillor to quit over charges relating to COVID-19 corruption

20 May 2021 7:36 PM

Zondo Inquiry adjourns proceedings for serious security reasons

20 May 2021 7:09 PM

IEC appoints Moseneke to head review process on holding municipal polls

20 May 2021 6:59 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA