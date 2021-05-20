In Sub-A I was quite dumb, in June I was positioned number 31 - Reuel Khoza
Dr Reuel Khoza is the guest today on The Clement Manyathela Show.
He is a businessman, farmer, author, music producer and thought leader.
He is chairperson of Discovery Bank, Dzana Investments, the Public Investment Corporation and Assupol Insurance Group among others.
He has chaired the boards of corporations such as Eskom Holdings, Nedbank Group ... served as a director of IBM South Africa, Liberty Life Group, Standard Bank Group, Nampak Limited, Old Mutual …. one can go on and on and on.
There is a host of things that one could that one is not doing. The ones that you have mentioned is a sample of a myriad of things that anybody could do in their lifetime if they chose to.Dr Reuel Khoza, Chairman - Public Investment Corporation
Before I retire, I can make the time I would like to write one more book that would be on the subject matter of governance. The working title is Governance as a Leadership in Practice. If I can write that I would be quite happy. My daughters have also been insisting that [Iwrite] something perhaps autobiographical, but not things like Reule Khoza was born, I mean, who would doubt that? Otherwise, I wouldn't be here.Dr Reuel Khoza, Chairman - Public Investment Corporation
It has to be what some call an intellectual biography as opposed to just a biography telling stories about irrelevances.Dr Reuel Khoza, Chairman - Public Investment Corporation
I was born in the Bushbuckridge area of Mpumalanga. I was brought up by both my parents and my grandparents. Born in 1949, in 1956 my parents received something called a calling. My father was a preacher. They left their abode to establish a nursery in a mission station, leaving me with my grandparents.Dr Reuel Khoza, Chairman - Public Investment Corporation
My grandfather had cattle, so from a fairly young age of five, I accompanied those who were older looking after my grandfather's cattle.Dr Reuel Khoza, Chairman - Public Investment Corporation
In Sub-A I was quite dumb. In June I was positioned number 31. Second year of my schooling in 1958 it was a though something had dropped off my eyes, I shot to position 1 and stayed there until I finished matric.Dr Reuel Khoza, Chairman - Public Investment Corporation
Listen below for the full interview ...
