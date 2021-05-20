In Sub-A I was quite dumb, in June I was positioned number 31 - Reuel Khoza

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:50
[FEATURE] Property Feature: Why body corporate trustees should scrutinise their valuer
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Bjorn Laubscher is Managing Director of Mirfin Valuation Services
Today at 16:10
EWN: Noma Ngoma returns to State Capture Commission
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 16:20
Levis registered the first patent for jeans back in 1873
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshepo Mohlala - Owner of Tshepo Jeans
Today at 16:50
[FEATURE] #PromisesPromises- Masiphumelele
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Malusi Booi - Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements at City of Cape Town
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Today at 17:10
Justice Moseneke to probe whether or not local elections should go ahead this year
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:20
BASA reports on progress made with R200bn scheme since start of launch May 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Bongiwe Kunene, Managing Director of the Banking Association South Africa
Today at 18:09
MPC's decision on the repo rate
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 18:15
Lancaster 101's court battle with the Reserve Bank over Steinhoff's assets
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jayendra Naidoo - Chairperson at Lancaster 101
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Tiger Brands results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Noel Doyle - CEO at Tiger Brands
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Side Hustle Fund - "Nobody cares about you" { {CART ARY1 - Mohammed Yunus - 1'03''
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:08
Direct Transact : The untold story of the biggest guys in the SA banking
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hennie Dreyer - CEO and Founder at Direct Transact
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - The two types of business growth
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance: Will we see rising inflation in America and what does it mean for your investments?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Latest Local
Job applicants and sexual harassment SGV Attorneys managing director Fatima Salijee explains how job applicants can be protected by law if discriminated against. 20 May 2021 2:36 PM
ZANDSPRUIT: You can not solve crime with crime - Gauteng police boss Gauteng police commissioner's Lt-Gen Elias Mawela says three suspects involved in the Zandspruit mob justice have been arrested. 20 May 2021 11:24 AM
Frida Hartley Shelter receives a Random Act of Kindness from Dis-Chem Thanks to customers like you, Dis-Chem was able to donate R80,000 toward the renovation of Frida Hartley Shelter's kitchen. 20 May 2021 9:48 AM
View all Local
Gauteng ANC official apologises as party slammed for 'sake of the vote' comment A video featuring MMC Mazibuko and deputy regional secretary Loyiso Masuku was taken on a campaign trail for the by-elections. 20 May 2021 1:37 PM
Desperate SAns let 10-million long-term insurance risk policies lapse in 2020 The Money Show interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler about the 2020 report from the Ombuds for long- and short-term insurance. 19 May 2021 9:06 PM
Last round of by-elections underway across the country Daily Maverick elections analyst Wayne Sussman discusses the by-elections happening in Gauteng and how the parties might perform. 19 May 2021 1:29 PM
View all Politics
Absa wins big at the 'Global Finance Digital Innovator Awards' The bank walked away with two digital banking awards at the 2021 Global Finance Digital Innovator Awards. 20 May 2021 2:05 PM
Offer given to pilots is reasonable and equitable to other employees - SAA Interim CEO for South African Airways Thomas Kgokolo says they will start on a small scale with local routes. 20 May 2021 7:33 AM
Desperate SAns let 10-million long-term insurance risk policies lapse in 2020 The Money Show interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler about the 2020 report from the Ombuds for long- and short-term insurance. 19 May 2021 9:06 PM
View all Business
In Sub-A I was quite dumb, in June I was positioned number 31 - Reuel Khoza The PIC chairman takes us down memory lane as a businessman, farmer, author, music producer and thought leader. 20 May 2021 2:53 PM
Frida Hartley Shelter receives a Random Act of Kindness from Dis-Chem Thanks to customers like you, Dis-Chem was able to donate R80,000 toward the renovation of Frida Hartley Shelter's kitchen. 20 May 2021 9:48 AM
WATCH: Friends: The Reunion official trailer leaves fans with teary eyes Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 May 2021 8:21 AM
View all Lifestyle
Department of Basic Education suspends all contact sport in schools With reports that South Arica has entered the Covid-19 third wave, the department has acted to mitigate the spread of infections. 19 May 2021 1:19 PM
The Chiefs family is much bigger than the Motaung family - Jessica Motaung The Amakhosi marketing director says fans are part of the stakeholders and that Chiefs has not remained a pure family business. 14 May 2021 6:21 PM
Supporters deliver memorandum to Kaizer Chiefs Among the key concerns are poor recruitment of players and coaches, ignoring football activities as a primary source of business. 14 May 2021 2:32 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Friends: The Reunion official trailer leaves fans with teary eyes Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 May 2021 8:21 AM
WATCH: Tip on what to do when you forget someone's name goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 May 2021 8:36 AM
WATCH: Fitness trainer criticised for lifting weights while heavily pregnant Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 May 2021 8:24 AM
View all Entertainment
WATCH: Prof Muhammed Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria. 20 May 2021 3:28 PM
The lesson from current crypto carnage: 'Short-term traders must be careful' 'In the last 24 hours we saw liquidation of $8.6 billion just in Bitcoin!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com CEO) 19 May 2021 7:00 PM
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi. 13 May 2021 8:04 PM
View all World
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Standard Bank's pacy 'dinner time' ad nails it - advertising expert How many businesses does it take to get that food on the table? The Standard TV spot is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week. 19 May 2021 7:22 PM
Brewing giant Heineken going after majority stake in Distell (Savanna, Amarula) The Dutch brewer could be attracted specifically to Distell's cider component, speculates analyst Keith McLachlan. 18 May 2021 7:52 PM
I like to save. I don’t buy new cars – Rob Rose (Financial Mail) Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 May 2021 8:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

In Sub-A I was quite dumb, in June I was positioned number 31 - Reuel Khoza

20 May 2021 2:53 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Reuel Khoza
Hanging Out With Clement

The PIC chairman takes us down memory lane as a businessman, farmer, author, music producer and thought leader.

Dr Reuel Khoza is the guest today on The Clement Manyathela Show.

He is a businessman, farmer, author, music producer and thought leader.

He is chairperson of Discovery Bank, Dzana Investments, the Public Investment Corporation and Assupol Insurance Group among others.

He has chaired the boards of corporations such as Eskom Holdings, Nedbank Group ... served as a director of IBM South Africa, Liberty Life Group, Standard Bank Group, Nampak Limited, Old Mutual …. one can go on and on and on.

There is a host of things that one could that one is not doing. The ones that you have mentioned is a sample of a myriad of things that anybody could do in their lifetime if they chose to.

Dr Reuel Khoza, Chairman - Public Investment Corporation

Before I retire, I can make the time I would like to write one more book that would be on the subject matter of governance. The working title is Governance as a Leadership in Practice. If I can write that I would be quite happy. My daughters have also been insisting that [Iwrite] something perhaps autobiographical, but not things like Reule Khoza was born, I mean, who would doubt that? Otherwise, I wouldn't be here.

Dr Reuel Khoza, Chairman - Public Investment Corporation

It has to be what some call an intellectual biography as opposed to just a biography telling stories about irrelevances.

Dr Reuel Khoza, Chairman - Public Investment Corporation

I was born in the Bushbuckridge area of Mpumalanga. I was brought up by both my parents and my grandparents. Born in 1949, in 1956 my parents received something called a calling. My father was a preacher. They left their abode to establish a nursery in a mission station, leaving me with my grandparents.

Dr Reuel Khoza, Chairman - Public Investment Corporation

My grandfather had cattle, so from a fairly young age of five, I accompanied those who were older looking after my grandfather's cattle.

Dr Reuel Khoza, Chairman - Public Investment Corporation

In Sub-A I was quite dumb. In June I was positioned number 31. Second year of my schooling in 1958 it was a though something had dropped off my eyes, I shot to position 1 and stayed there until I finished matric.

Dr Reuel Khoza, Chairman - Public Investment Corporation

Listen below for the full interview ...




20 May 2021 2:53 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Reuel Khoza
Hanging Out With Clement

