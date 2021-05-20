Gauteng ANC official apologises as party slammed for 'sake of the vote' comment
Members of the African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng have received backlash after a video trending on Twitter showing them eating while a young boy looked on.
In the video, MEC for Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko and Johannesburg ANC deputy secretary Loyiso Masuku are seen eating chicken feet at an informal settlement as part of their campaign trail for the by-elections held on Wednesday.
Masuku can be heard on the video saying "For the sake of the vote" after Mazibuko said 'sidla namaotwana khona la'.
“For the sake of the Vote” Loyiso Masuku @ANCJHB Deputy Regional Secretary #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/feX46W9iqp— #TheLordOfTheMedia (@samkelemaseko) May 20, 2021
Anginakanga yazi ukuthi ibisibhekile ingane. Ngabe ngiyiphile yazi..— MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) May 20, 2021
Awunkosi yam, ngekengincishe ingane ukudla..
Masuku apologised for the incident and said it was taken out of context.
The child next to us was with the woman from which we bought amanqina. An earlier part of the clip showing the child eating is also available.— Loyiso Lugayeni-Masuku (@Loyiso_Masuku) May 20, 2021
To an extent where I asked Cde Faith why the manqina are red and she said they have Chilli & I told her I don't eat chilli food but because I'm starving let me try. It was in no way directed at anybody and I sincerely apologize for the misunderstanding. Ndiyaxolisa Bethunana 🙏— Loyiso Lugayeni-Masuku (@Loyiso_Masuku) May 20, 2021
The comment about the "for the sake of the vote" was in reference to working long hours doing our elections campaign work and not in anyway to voters.— Loyiso Lugayeni-Masuku (@Loyiso_Masuku) May 20, 2021
The video received a lot of backlash from social media users.
This vid saysa lot.— Lesego Semenya (@LesDaChef) May 20, 2021
The words spoken.
The actions in the vid.
The location it's shot at.
The make of the car.
The kid watching them eat.
The type of housing.
The street. https://t.co/W3NN1R6v66
Why even record this?— J. Mighti - Polymathic Analyst. (@MightiJamie) May 20, 2021
Does anyone understand public relations in the ANC?
This video will live on the internet. pic.twitter.com/BvFVaV2J90
Mother of All Eating - a play by Zakes Mda— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) May 20, 2021
pic.twitter.com/1ewTmmZzPZ
