Gauteng ANC official apologises as party slammed for 'sake of the vote' comment





Members of the African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng have received backlash after a video trending on Twitter showing them eating while a young boy looked on.

In the video, MEC for Gauteng community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko and Johannesburg ANC deputy secretary Loyiso Masuku are seen eating chicken feet at an informal settlement as part of their campaign trail for the by-elections held on Wednesday.

Masuku can be heard on the video saying "For the sake of the vote" after Mazibuko said 'sidla namaotwana khona la'.

Anginakanga yazi ukuthi ibisibhekile ingane. Ngabe ngiyiphile yazi..



Awunkosi yam, ngekengincishe ingane ukudla.. — MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) May 20, 2021

Masuku apologised for the incident and said it was taken out of context.

The child next to us was with the woman from which we bought amanqina. An earlier part of the clip showing the child eating is also available. — Loyiso Lugayeni-Masuku (@Loyiso_Masuku) May 20, 2021

To an extent where I asked Cde Faith why the manqina are red and she said they have Chilli & I told her I don't eat chilli food but because I'm starving let me try. It was in no way directed at anybody and I sincerely apologize for the misunderstanding. Ndiyaxolisa Bethunana 🙏 — Loyiso Lugayeni-Masuku (@Loyiso_Masuku) May 20, 2021

The comment about the "for the sake of the vote" was in reference to working long hours doing our elections campaign work and not in anyway to voters. — Loyiso Lugayeni-Masuku (@Loyiso_Masuku) May 20, 2021

The video received a lot of backlash from social media users.

This vid saysa lot.

The words spoken.

The actions in the vid.

The location it's shot at.

The make of the car.

The kid watching them eat.

The type of housing.

The street. https://t.co/W3NN1R6v66 — Lesego Semenya (@LesDaChef) May 20, 2021

Why even record this?



Does anyone understand public relations in the ANC?



This video will live on the internet. pic.twitter.com/BvFVaV2J90 — J. Mighti - Polymathic Analyst. (@MightiJamie) May 20, 2021

Mother of All Eating - a play by Zakes Mda



pic.twitter.com/1ewTmmZzPZ — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) May 20, 2021