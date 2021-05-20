Streaming issues? Report here
Job applicants and sexual harassment

20 May 2021 2:36 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
sexual harrasement
Job applicant

SGV Attorneys managing director Fatima Salijee explains how job applicants can be protected by law if discriminated against.

Yesterday the Azania Mosaka show received a message from a young lady named Michelle who needed advice on what to do with a sexual harassment case she was dealing with.

Michelle had gone for an interview in a popular media company and as she had reached the final stages of the interview and waiting to be contacted back. She received a message from a man she would be reporting to if she acquired the job saying she could get the job if she did him “A favour”, concerned that this may mean a sexual favour she reached out to the show to ask for advice on how to deal with the matter.

Managing director of SGV Attorneys, Fatima Salijee, offered her advice on the matter, to which she informed listeners that applicants who are dealing with harassment can be protected under the Employment Equity Act.

There is a specific provision in the act that an applicant for employment, who goes for an interview and becomes a victim of discrimination can be protected under the Employment Equity Act.

Fatima Salijee, Managing director - SGV Attorneys

There is the general right that operates in terms of the employment equity act section, which is a referral to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration (CCMA) for consideration if the matter is around sexual harassment the matter proceeds arbitration.

Fatima Salijee, Managing director - SGV Attorneys

In terms of the equity act, the employer has a general obligation to maintain a safe working environment where employees feel safe and protected.

Fatima Salijee, Managing director - SGV Attorneys

RELATED: SAHRC hears chilling accounts of sexual harassment in Limpopo schools

Salijee added that the employer has to ensure that they have policies and effective training within the workplace to ensure positive steps and proactive measures towards eliminating unfair discrimination in the workplace have been taken.

Listen to the full below...




