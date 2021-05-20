Job applicants and sexual harassment
Yesterday the Azania Mosaka show received a message from a young lady named Michelle who needed advice on what to do with a sexual harassment case she was dealing with.
Michelle had gone for an interview in a popular media company and as she had reached the final stages of the interview and waiting to be contacted back. She received a message from a man she would be reporting to if she acquired the job saying she could get the job if she did him “A favour”, concerned that this may mean a sexual favour she reached out to the show to ask for advice on how to deal with the matter.
Managing director of SGV Attorneys, Fatima Salijee, offered her advice on the matter, to which she informed listeners that applicants who are dealing with harassment can be protected under the Employment Equity Act.
There is a specific provision in the act that an applicant for employment, who goes for an interview and becomes a victim of discrimination can be protected under the Employment Equity Act.Fatima Salijee, Managing director - SGV Attorneys
There is the general right that operates in terms of the employment equity act section, which is a referral to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration (CCMA) for consideration if the matter is around sexual harassment the matter proceeds arbitration.Fatima Salijee, Managing director - SGV Attorneys
In terms of the equity act, the employer has a general obligation to maintain a safe working environment where employees feel safe and protected.Fatima Salijee, Managing director - SGV Attorneys
RELATED: SAHRC hears chilling accounts of sexual harassment in Limpopo schools
Salijee added that the employer has to ensure that they have policies and effective training within the workplace to ensure positive steps and proactive measures towards eliminating unfair discrimination in the workplace have been taken.
Listen to the full below...
More from Local
Sarb's Kganyago announces repo rate unchanged at 3.5%
South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said that domestic GDP was expected to grow by 4.2% this year from 3.8% in March.Read More
ZANDSPRUIT: You can not solve crime with crime - Gauteng police boss
Gauteng police commissioner's Lt-Gen Elias Mawela says three suspects involved in the Zandspruit mob justice have been arrested.Read More
Frida Hartley Shelter receives a Random Act of Kindness from Dis-Chem
Thanks to customers like you, Dis-Chem was able to donate R80,000 toward the renovation of Frida Hartley Shelter's kitchen.Read More
#FindSimphiweManzini contributes to safe return of kidnapped woman
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Offer given to pilots is reasonable and equitable to other employees - SAA
Interim CEO for South African Airways Thomas Kgokolo says they will start on a small scale with local routes.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 3,522 new cases and 167 deaths
The Health Department says 558,170 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.Read More
Desperate SAns let 10-million long-term insurance risk policies lapse in 2020
The Money Show interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler about the 2020 report from the Ombuds for long- and short-term insurance.Read More
How will shock consumer inflation hike affect looming interest rate decision?
CPI hit a 14-month high of 4.4% in April, but the Reserve Bank focuses on FUTURE inflation says economist Gina Schoeman.Read More
Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi tests positive for Covid-19
Mokgethi was one of the first people in the province to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine under the Sisonke programme.Read More
Metrobus looking at other alternatives after losing bus strike court case
Spokesperson Goodwill Shivuri says they had a trial with a number of buses and are now checking which routes will be ideal.Read More