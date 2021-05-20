WATCH: Prof Muhammed Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield
Prof Muhammed Yunus Nobel Laureate took part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at The University of Pretoria.
He chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield.
