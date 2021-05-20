Life Esidimeni online memorial wall launched





An online memorial and advocacy project to remember the lives of 144 mental health patients who lost their lives in the Life Esidimeni tragedy was launched today.

The memorial, launched by the Life Esidimeni family committee, Section27, and the SA African Depression and Anxiety Group, shared haunting portraits and stories of family members with pictures of their loved ones to make sure the tragedy is not forgotten.

A family member of one of the Life Esidimeni victims, Christine Nxumalo says she hopes the process will open doors for those who are struggling with mental illness and that more will be done to prosecute those who were involved in the loss of their family members to bring closure.

I hope that the behaviour and treatment of mental illness changes in this country and people should not be afraid to speak about the illness. Christine Nxumalo, Family member

We as the families are happy about the inquest even though it came five years later but the fact that it took place might mean the whole process will be probed and maybe more answers will come out as we never got the sense of what happened. We need more pieces to the puzzles so that some of us can get closure. Christine Nxumalo, Family member

Nxumalo says even though she welcomes the project it was difficult to relive what happened to her loved one and she still has sleepless nights.

We have been grieving for five years and we still are, especially when we have to relieve the process that took our loved one. Christine Nxumalo, Family member

Listen to the full interview below...