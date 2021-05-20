'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!'

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Tiger Brands committing R100m to invest in food and beverage startups 'Tiger Brands is working on a more courageous culture' says CEO Noel Doyle. 20 May 2021 8:44 PM
Reserve Bank keeps interest rate steady as economic outlook improves The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes. 20 May 2021 6:42 PM
'By law we cannot build houses for people who are not South African' Human settlements spokesperson McIntosh Polela says they are likely to build fewer than a thousand houses in Masiphumelele. 20 May 2021 6:22 PM
View all Local
Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair). 20 May 2021 7:59 PM
Phumzile van Damme quits DA After dropping several hints on Twitter on Thursday afternoon, it was confirmed that Phumzile Van Damme was no longer a member of... 20 May 2021 6:22 PM
Gauteng ANC official apologises as party slammed for 'sake of the vote' comment A video featuring MMC Mazibuko and deputy regional secretary Loyiso Masuku was taken on a campaign trail for the by-elections. 20 May 2021 1:37 PM
View all Politics
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!' Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals. 20 May 2021 9:04 PM
Sarb's Kganyago announces repo rate unchanged at 3.5% South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said that domestic GDP was expected to grow by 4.2% this year from 3.8% in Ma... 20 May 2021 3:26 PM
Absa wins big at the 'Global Finance Digital Innovator Awards' The bank walked away with two digital banking awards at the 2021 Global Finance Digital Innovator Awards. 20 May 2021 2:05 PM
View all Business
In Sub-A I was quite dumb, in June I was positioned number 31 - Reuel Khoza The PIC chairman takes us down memory lane as a businessman, farmer, author, music producer and thought leader. 20 May 2021 2:53 PM
Frida Hartley Shelter receives a Random Act of Kindness from Dis-Chem Thanks to customers like you, Dis-Chem was able to donate R80,000 toward the renovation of Frida Hartley Shelter's kitchen. 20 May 2021 9:48 AM
WATCH: Friends: The Reunion official trailer leaves fans with teary eyes Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 May 2021 8:21 AM
View all Lifestyle
Department of Basic Education suspends all contact sport in schools With reports that South Arica has entered the Covid-19 third wave, the department has acted to mitigate the spread of infections. 19 May 2021 1:19 PM
The Chiefs family is much bigger than the Motaung family - Jessica Motaung The Amakhosi marketing director says fans are part of the stakeholders and that Chiefs has not remained a pure family business. 14 May 2021 6:21 PM
Supporters deliver memorandum to Kaizer Chiefs Among the key concerns are poor recruitment of players and coaches, ignoring football activities as a primary source of business. 14 May 2021 2:32 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Friends: The Reunion official trailer leaves fans with teary eyes Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 May 2021 8:21 AM
WATCH: Tip on what to do when you forget someone's name goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 May 2021 8:36 AM
WATCH: Fitness trainer criticised for lifting weights while heavily pregnant Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 May 2021 8:24 AM
View all Entertainment
WATCH: Prof Muhammed Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 20 May 2021 4:22 PM
The lesson from current crypto carnage: 'Short-term traders must be careful' 'In the last 24 hours we saw liquidation of $8.6 billion just in Bitcoin!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com CEO) 19 May 2021 7:00 PM
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi. 13 May 2021 8:04 PM
View all World
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
View all Africa
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!' Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals. 20 May 2021 9:04 PM
Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair). 20 May 2021 7:59 PM
[WATCH] Standard Bank's pacy 'dinner time' ad nails it - advertising expert How many businesses does it take to get that food on the table? The Standard TV spot is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week. 19 May 2021 7:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!'

20 May 2021 9:04 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Entrepreneurship
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Nic Haralambous
small business
entrepreneurs
self awareness
side hustle
How to Start a Side Hustle
building a small business
ecocentrism
the Spotlight Effect

Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals.

"Nobody cares about you" declares Nic Haralambous, entrepreneur and author (How to Start a Side Hustle).

This is a positive thing when it comes to entrepreneurship because the realisation liberates you, he says.

"When you understand that nobody cares about you you can finally do what you want to do, say what you want to say and start building."

RELATED: How to build a small business without losing your sanity: Slow is the way to go

Keep these three truths that limit you in mind:

- We hold ourselves back because we're worried about what our friends/colleagues will say.

- We don't talk about our ideas in case someone steals them.

- We are fearful of failure because we'll look stupid.

Haralambous chats to Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

He says an offshoot of the social media explosion encouraging us to post everything we do, has made us very self-conscious, culturally.

Here's the thing- nobody really gives a damn about you! I mean this in the nicest, most valuable, most liberating way.

Nic Haralambous, Entrepreneur and author

The second I had this realisation it unlocked a real attitude of 'let me just do what I want to do because nobody is watching me'.

Nic Haralambous, Entrepreneur and author

If you want to build a business, build it!

Nic Haralambous, Entrepreneur and author

Listen to the side hustle expert's insights below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!'




20 May 2021 9:04 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Entrepreneurship
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Nic Haralambous
small business
entrepreneurs
self awareness
side hustle
How to Start a Side Hustle
building a small business
ecocentrism
the Spotlight Effect

More from Business

Tiger Brands committing R100m to invest in food and beverage startups

20 May 2021 8:44 PM

'Tiger Brands is working on a more courageous culture' says CEO Noel Doyle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets

20 May 2021 7:59 PM

The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Reserve Bank keeps interest rate steady as economic outlook improves

20 May 2021 6:42 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sarb's Kganyago announces repo rate unchanged at 3.5%

20 May 2021 3:26 PM

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said that domestic GDP was expected to grow by 4.2% this year from 3.8% in March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Absa wins big at the 'Global Finance Digital Innovator Awards'

20 May 2021 2:05 PM

The bank walked away with two digital banking awards at the 2021 Global Finance Digital Innovator Awards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Offer given to pilots is reasonable and equitable to other employees - SAA

20 May 2021 7:33 AM

Interim CEO for South African Airways Thomas Kgokolo says they will start on a small scale with local routes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Desperate SAns let 10-million long-term insurance risk policies lapse in 2020

19 May 2021 9:06 PM

The Money Show interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler about the 2020 report from the Ombuds for long- and short-term insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How will shock consumer inflation hike affect interest rate decision?

19 May 2021 8:05 PM

CPI hit a 14-month high of 4.4% in April, but the Reserve Bank focuses on FUTURE inflation says economist Gina Schoeman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Standard Bank's pacy 'dinner time' ad nails it - advertising expert

19 May 2021 7:22 PM

How many businesses does it take to get that food on the table? The Standard TV spot is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cybercrime - no longer a virtual reality

19 May 2021 7:15 PM

The risk of your business getting hacked is rising

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Tiger Brands committing R100m to invest in food and beverage startups

20 May 2021 8:44 PM

'Tiger Brands is working on a more courageous culture' says CEO Noel Doyle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

In Sub-A I was quite dumb, in June I was positioned number 31 - Reuel Khoza

20 May 2021 2:53 PM

The PIC chairman takes us down memory lane as a businessman, farmer, author, music producer and thought leader.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Frida Hartley Shelter receives a Random Act of Kindness from Dis-Chem

20 May 2021 9:48 AM

Thanks to customers like you, Dis-Chem was able to donate R80,000 toward the renovation of Frida Hartley Shelter's kitchen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Friends: The Reunion official trailer leaves fans with teary eyes

20 May 2021 8:21 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Standard Bank's pacy 'dinner time' ad nails it - advertising expert

19 May 2021 7:22 PM

How many businesses does it take to get that food on the table? The Standard TV spot is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The lesson from current crypto carnage: 'Short-term traders must be careful'

19 May 2021 7:00 PM

'In the last 24 hours we saw liquidation of $8.6 billion just in Bitcoin!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com CEO)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Tip on what to do when you forget someone's name goes viral

19 May 2021 8:36 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Fitness trainer criticised for lifting weights while heavily pregnant

19 May 2021 8:24 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vodacom to launch e-commerce 'super-app' in partnership with Alibaba

18 May 2021 9:02 PM

Vodacom is challenging the banks at their own game! exclaims Bruce Whitfield as he interviews Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Women share sweet gestures left in unlikely place by their partners go viral

18 May 2021 9:49 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets

20 May 2021 7:59 PM

The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Standard Bank's pacy 'dinner time' ad nails it - advertising expert

19 May 2021 7:22 PM

How many businesses does it take to get that food on the table? The Standard TV spot is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Brewing giant Heineken going after majority stake in Distell (Savanna, Amarula)

18 May 2021 7:52 PM

The Dutch brewer could be attracted specifically to Distell's cider component, speculates analyst Keith McLachlan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I like to save. I don’t buy new cars – Rob Rose (Financial Mail)

17 May 2021 8:01 PM

Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Invest in precious metals such as gold – a guide for South Africans

17 May 2021 7:35 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Zoltan Erdey, author of "Going for Gold: The South African's Guide to Investing in Precious Metals".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is 'localisation' a realistic economic policy for South Africa?

17 May 2021 7:25 PM

Can local businesses substitute 20% of their imports? Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto of Intellidex.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA economy recovering faster than expected - 4% growth a possibility in 2021

17 May 2021 7:08 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore?

13 May 2021 9:06 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB

13 May 2021 8:36 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave

12 May 2021 7:00 PM

News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'By law we cannot build houses for people who are not South African'

Local

Reserve Bank keeps interest rate steady as economic outlook improves

Business Local

Gauteng ANC official apologises as party slammed for 'sake of the vote' comment

Politics

EWN Highlights

At UN, Palestinian envoy, Israel accuse each other of 'genocide'

20 May 2021 8:40 PM

ANC wants CT DA councillor to quit over charges relating to COVID-19 corruption

20 May 2021 7:36 PM

Zondo Inquiry adjourns proceedings for serious security reasons

20 May 2021 7:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA