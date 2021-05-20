'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!'
"Nobody cares about you" declares Nic Haralambous, entrepreneur and author (How to Start a Side Hustle).
This is a positive thing when it comes to entrepreneurship because the realisation liberates you, he says.
"When you understand that nobody cares about you you can finally do what you want to do, say what you want to say and start building."
Keep these three truths that limit you in mind:
- We hold ourselves back because we're worried about what our friends/colleagues will say.
- We don't talk about our ideas in case someone steals them.
- We are fearful of failure because we'll look stupid.
Haralambous chats to Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.
He says an offshoot of the social media explosion encouraging us to post everything we do, has made us very self-conscious, culturally.
Here's the thing- nobody really gives a damn about you! I mean this in the nicest, most valuable, most liberating way.Nic Haralambous, Entrepreneur and author
The second I had this realisation it unlocked a real attitude of 'let me just do what I want to do because nobody is watching me'.Nic Haralambous, Entrepreneur and author
If you want to build a business, build it!Nic Haralambous, Entrepreneur and author
Listen to the side hustle expert's insights below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_40507004_funny-and-crazy-man-using-a-computer-on-gray-background.html?term=laptop%2Bfunny&vti=lgxu1v72ulpamj4cq8-1-14
