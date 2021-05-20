Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets

20 May 2021 7:59 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
South African Reserve Bank
Sarb
Steinhoff
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Jayendra Naidoo
accounting fraud
Government Employees Pension Fund
GEPF
corporate fraud
Lancaster Group
Steinhoff International Holdings
Lancaster 101

The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair).

The case of Lancaster 101's fight to get the Reserve Bank to overturn approvals enabling the expatriation of disgraced Steinhoff's assets is complicated, says Bruce Whitfield.

RELATED: Steinhoff wants to pay R17 billion to end its R135 billion lawsuit nightmare

In a nutshell, former Pepkor chair (and ex-trade unionist) Jayendra Naidoo through his company Lancaster 101, raised funding from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to invest in Steinhoff as a BBE partner.

He served on the Steinhoff (controlling shareholder in Pepkor) board from 2017 and stepped down in 2018, while remaining chairperson at Pepkor until January this year.

Naidoo said he resigned from Pepkor because his ongoing battle with Steinhoff made his position there untenable.

Jayendra Naidoo resigned as a member of Steinhoff's supervisory board to focus his efforts on the board of its unit, Steinhoff Africa Retail Ltd, which he chairs. Image: J&J Group

On The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield asks Naidoo to outline his beef with Steinhoff.

With Steinhoff there's obviously a massive fraud that's taken place so all the shareholders have lost money, including Lancaster 101.

Jayendra Naidoo, Chair - Lancaster 101

What's at stake now is whether the settlement that is offered is fair and equitable...

Jayendra Naidoo, Chair - Lancaster 101

In Lancaster's view this is not the case, as the settlement favours the US hedge funds that have bought the debt and prejudices the claimants.

Naidoo says, like everyone else, the Reserve Bank was fooled by the "misrepresentations" that have taken place over the years in Steinhoff.

The decisions of the Reserve Bank is what has led Steinhoff to list and to externalise its South African-owned assets outside of South Africa.

Jayendra Naidoo, Chair - Lancaster 101

That is ultimately why the US hedge funds who've taken over the debt stand to get 100c to the rand, and the claimants get between 2c and 18c on the rand.

Jayendra Naidoo, Chair - Lancaster 101

The assets that the hedge funds have security over, those were taken out of the country under the Reserve Bank's approval which was obtained by false representation.

Jayendra Naidoo, Chair - Lancaster 101

At issue here is the Reserve Bank's refusal to review the decision to approve Steinhoff's delisting structure.

If they would review the decision - including the decision they made late last year which was in support of the settlement offer (which resulted in more externalisation of SA assets) - it would have a material effect on how the settlement would work for the claimants and the existing creditors.

Jayendra Naidoo, Chair - Lancaster 101

Our legal advice is that the Reserve Bank can certainly review its decision which it ought to do, based on information which is now in the public domain.

Jayendra Naidoo, Chair - Lancaster 101

If Lancaster's application is successful it would result in everyone getting a fairer deal, he says.

Listen to Naidoo's argument in the audio below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets




