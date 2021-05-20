Why body corporate trustees should scrutinise their valuers





Mirfin Valuation Services MD Bjorn Laubscher has provided an explanation as to how the body of corporate trustees can be held personally liable for an insurance shortfall in the case of underinsurance, as a result of a faulty valuation.

The sectional title act makes it compulsory for community schemes to have a replacement cast evaluation done at least every three years, the purpose of this law is to protect unit owners in sectional title complex from being uninformed trustees. Bjorn Laubscher, Managing director - Mirfin Valuation Services

This law has created an opportunity for the property value to earn from additional income, but many valuers didn’t bother to improve their sectional title mortgage or increase their professional indemnity cover, which means their liability will be very limited when they get evaluated wrong. Bjorn Laubscher, Managing director - Mirfin Valuation Services

Laubscher says trustees often put themselves at risk by appointing a poorly qualified or insufficiently covered valuer for the sake of saving the body corporate a few hundred Rands. He added that trustees have a hard job given how much they put into running a scheme, generally at no compensation, which is not worth the enormous risk.

There are many channels available for trustees to inform themselves and be guided, starting with managing agents and obviously the internet. Bjorn Laubscher, Managing director - Mirfin Valuation Services

