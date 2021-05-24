WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield

Today at 15:20 PRASA transport plans Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Leonard Ramatlakane, PRASA board chairperson

Today at 15:50 Section 27 argue for the eradication of pit toilets in Limpopo Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr Faranaaz Veriava, Head of educations rights programme

Today at 16:10 [Pre Rec]ImmunityBio shot considered as booster in South Africa Covid study Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Professor Glenda Gray, President of the South African Medical Research Council

Today at 16:20 EWN: Magashule to be on the agenda of ANC NWCs meeting today Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN

Today at 16:40 DoH’s R150m Digital Vibes scandal Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Chris Vick - Communications Consultant at ...

Today at 16:50 Helen Joseph without water Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 17:20 Unisa's penniless students Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Victor Dlamini, UNISA spokesperson

Today at 18:05 SPOTS 4/4 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Today at 18:08 Netcare Holdings' half-year results show it has returned the black but it is still reeling from the effects Covid-19 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dr Richard Friedland - CEO at Netcare

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:39 Telkom Group annual results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Sipho Maseko - Group CEO at Telkom

Today at 19:19 ZOOM Business Book feature - The Future Starts Now -Expert Insights into the Future of Business, Technology and Society The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends

