'By law we cannot build houses for people who are not South African'





It is five months since a massive fire ripped through parts of an informal settlement in Masiphumelele in Cape Town.

Human Settlements spokesperson McIntosh Polela says the department is likely to build fewer than a thousand houses for the residents.

National Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has promised Masiphumelele residents that they will build 2,800 homes in the area. She presented a housing plan to assist residents.

Polela said 18 months was ideal as building houses is a process that takes time.

Malusi Booi, mayoral committee member for human settlements at the City of Cape Town and Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm had earlier given their take on the matter.

It was decided that we needed to come up with a plan. That plan was to acquire a piece of land, which is owned by one of the SOEs [state-owned enterprises]. Those processes take a bit of time and these are disasters and we don't always have a budget for it. McIntosh Polela, Spokesperson - Human Settlements

We have a budget for an emergency to house them temporarily. We have to find money somewhere to build on a permanent basis. McIntosh Polela, Spokesperson - Human Settlements

I don't think [buliding permanent houses] four months is realistic. It might have been a mistake, 18 months is a more realistic period for you to negotiate with the owner of the land. You then lay down services for water and sanitation and everything else. You are building a totally new community. McIntosh Polela, Spokesperson - Human Settlements

On the fact that that Booi said 826 houses would be built, Polela said the number of peopel that were affected was over two households.

You then realise that out of the more than two thousand, how many of the are South Africans and you find that it is less than a thousand. And by law, you cannot build for people who are not South African. They are allowed to rent, but you cannot buld for them. So we are going to build for just under a thousand South Africans. McIntosh Polela, Spokesperson - Human Settlements

