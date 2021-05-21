Covid-19: South Africa records 3,641 new cases and 61 deaths
The Health Department says it has recorded 3,641 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,625,003.
Sixty-one more people have passed away after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 55,568 since the beginning of the pandemic.
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 94,2% which means that 1,531,993 people have recuperated from the virus.
On the vaccine front, 597,406 healthcare workers have received the jab.
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 20 May.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 20, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 625 003 the total number of deaths is 55 568 the total number of recoveries is 1 531 993 and the total number of vaccines administered is 597 406.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 20, 2021
