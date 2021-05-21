Covid-19: South Africa records 3,641 new cases and 61 deaths





The Health Department says it has recorded 3,641 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,625,003.

Sixty-one more people have passed away after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 55,568 since the beginning of the pandemic.

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 94,2% which means that 1,531,993 people have recuperated from the virus.

On the vaccine front, 597,406 healthcare workers have received the jab.

