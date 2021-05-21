Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:09
Dischem results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rui Morais - CFO at Dis-Chem Pharmacies
Today at 18:15
Investec's Results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fani Titi - CEO at Investec
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File : The Tea Chest
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ieva Tomase - Twg Distributors at The Tea Chest
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
VACCINATION: 'Employers have opportunity to set up sites at workplaces' Medscheme managing executive Dr Lungi Nyathi says it will be easier to set up for those who have occupational health services. 21 May 2021 7:44 AM
Covid-19: South Africa records 3,641 new cases and 61 deaths The Health Department says 597,406 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date. 21 May 2021 6:38 AM
Tiger Brands committing R100m to invest in food and beverage startups 'Tiger Brands is working on a more courageous culture' says CEO Noel Doyle. 20 May 2021 8:44 PM
View all Local
Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair). 20 May 2021 7:59 PM
Phumzile van Damme quits DA After dropping several hints on Twitter on Thursday afternoon, it was confirmed that Phumzile Van Damme was no longer a member of... 20 May 2021 6:22 PM
Gauteng ANC official apologises as party slammed for 'sake of the vote' comment A video featuring MMC Mazibuko and deputy regional secretary Loyiso Masuku was taken on a campaign trail for the by-elections. 20 May 2021 1:37 PM
View all Politics
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!' Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals. 20 May 2021 9:04 PM
Reserve Bank keeps interest rate steady as economic outlook improves The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes. 20 May 2021 6:42 PM
Sarb's Kganyago announces repo rate unchanged at 3.5% South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said that domestic GDP was expected to grow by 4.2% this year from 3.8% in Ma... 20 May 2021 3:26 PM
View all Business
In Sub-A I was quite dumb, in June I was positioned number 31 - Reuel Khoza The PIC chairman takes us down memory lane as a businessman, farmer, author, music producer and thought leader. 20 May 2021 2:53 PM
Frida Hartley Shelter receives a Random Act of Kindness from Dis-Chem Thanks to customers like you, Dis-Chem was able to donate R80,000 toward the renovation of Frida Hartley Shelter's kitchen. 20 May 2021 9:48 AM
WATCH: Friends: The Reunion official trailer leaves fans with teary eyes Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 May 2021 8:21 AM
View all Lifestyle
Department of Basic Education suspends all contact sport in schools With reports that South Arica has entered the Covid-19 third wave, the department has acted to mitigate the spread of infections. 19 May 2021 1:19 PM
The Chiefs family is much bigger than the Motaung family - Jessica Motaung The Amakhosi marketing director says fans are part of the stakeholders and that Chiefs has not remained a pure family business. 14 May 2021 6:21 PM
Supporters deliver memorandum to Kaizer Chiefs Among the key concerns are poor recruitment of players and coaches, ignoring football activities as a primary source of business. 14 May 2021 2:32 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Friends: The Reunion official trailer leaves fans with teary eyes Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 May 2021 8:21 AM
WATCH: Tip on what to do when you forget someone's name goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 May 2021 8:36 AM
WATCH: Fitness trainer criticised for lifting weights while heavily pregnant Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 May 2021 8:24 AM
View all Entertainment
WATCH: Prof Muhammed Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 20 May 2021 4:22 PM
The lesson from current crypto carnage: 'Short-term traders must be careful' 'In the last 24 hours we saw liquidation of $8.6 billion just in Bitcoin!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com CEO) 19 May 2021 7:00 PM
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi. 13 May 2021 8:04 PM
View all World
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
View all Africa
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!' Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals. 20 May 2021 9:04 PM
Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair). 20 May 2021 7:59 PM
[WATCH] Standard Bank's pacy 'dinner time' ad nails it - advertising expert How many businesses does it take to get that food on the table? The Standard TV spot is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week. 19 May 2021 7:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Covid-19: South Africa records 3,641 new cases and 61 deaths

21 May 2021 6:38 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Department of Health
deaths
#Covid19

The Health Department says 597,406 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.

The Health Department says it has recorded 3,641 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,625,003.

Sixty-one more people have passed away after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 55,568 since the beginning of the pandemic.

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 94,2% which means that 1,531,993 people have recuperated from the virus.

On the vaccine front, 597,406 healthcare workers have received the jab.

RELATED: South Africa records 3,522 new cases and 167 deaths




21 May 2021 6:38 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Department of Health
deaths
#Covid19

More from Local

VACCINATION: 'Employers have opportunity to set up sites at workplaces'

21 May 2021 7:44 AM

Medscheme managing executive Dr Lungi Nyathi says it will be easier to set up for those who have occupational health services.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tiger Brands committing R100m to invest in food and beverage startups

20 May 2021 8:44 PM

'Tiger Brands is working on a more courageous culture' says CEO Noel Doyle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Reserve Bank keeps interest rate steady as economic outlook improves

20 May 2021 6:42 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'By law we cannot build houses for people who are not South African'

20 May 2021 6:22 PM

Human settlements spokesperson McIntosh Polela says they are likely to build fewer than a thousand houses in Masiphumelele.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why body corporate trustees should scrutinise their valuers

20 May 2021 4:51 PM

Mirfin Valuation Services MD Bjorn Laubscher says trustees put themselves at risk by appointing a poorly qualified covered valuer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Life Esidimeni online memorial wall launched

20 May 2021 4:30 PM

Christine Nxumalo, a family member of one of the victims, still hopes people will be prosecuted for the loss of their relatives.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sarb's Kganyago announces repo rate unchanged at 3.5%

20 May 2021 3:26 PM

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said that domestic GDP was expected to grow by 4.2% this year from 3.8% in March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Job applicants and sexual harassment

20 May 2021 2:36 PM

SGV Attorneys managing director Fatima Salijee explains how job applicants can be protected by law if discriminated against.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ZANDSPRUIT: You cannot solve crime with crime - Gauteng police boss

20 May 2021 11:24 AM

Gauteng police commissioner's Lt-Gen Elias Mawela says three suspects involved in the Zandspruit mob justice have been arrested.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Frida Hartley Shelter receives a Random Act of Kindness from Dis-Chem

20 May 2021 9:48 AM

Thanks to customers like you, Dis-Chem was able to donate R80,000 toward the renovation of Frida Hartley Shelter's kitchen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Gauteng ANC official apologises as party slammed for 'sake of the vote' comment

Politics

'By law we cannot build houses for people who are not South African'

Local

Reserve Bank keeps interest rate steady as economic outlook improves

Business Local

VACCINATION: 'Employers have opportunity to set up sites at workplaces'

Local

EWN Highlights

Neighbour shouted ‘burn them’ – Zandspruit mob attack victim’s aunt recounts

21 May 2021 7:36 AM

Africa has much higher mortality rate for very ill COVID patients: study

21 May 2021 6:21 AM

Mboweni warns of growing intolerance over ‘unimpressive’ local govt performance

21 May 2021 5:59 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA