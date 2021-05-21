WATCH: Drakensberg Boys Choir heart warming cover of Ed Sheeran's 'Afterglow'
The Drakensberg Boys Choir have released an Ed Sheeran cover and everyone is loving it.
The ‘Afterglow’ cover has reached over 2,000 views on YouTube since it was uploaded with over 210,000 views on Facebook.
