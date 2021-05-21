Social media users say Simphiwe Manzini should be jailed for faking kidnapping





In a twist of events, Simphiwe Manzini has been arrested. It emerged that the story of her being hijacked and kidnapped was a hoax.

Manzini trended on Facebook and Twitter with people praying for her safe return.

In a statement, South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the 28-year-old has been arrested on charges of perjury, defeating the ends of justice and fraud.

Social media users have expressed their anger at Manzini.

If it is true that Simphiwe was not hijacked but created the whole scene she must face the law for wasting state resources and putting SA on panic mode for nothing. However, this incident should not stop us citizens from acting to save lives.#FindSimphiweManzini#findsimphiwe pic.twitter.com/dXF6L19I5d — Ndzavi Derrick .CBA (@NdzaviDerrick) May 20, 2021

The disgusting things people are willing to do for clout. 🤮🤮 People that cry wolf should be thrown to the wolves.🤮🤮#FindSimphiweMtimande https://t.co/qpffxYC6pJ — 🌸Pelonolo🌸 (@BeingJane8) May 20, 2021

🤦🏿‍♀️ I am not going to retweet anything anymore because of this simphiwe saga. That girl is the pits bra. Mxm she wasted our time and energy. Now because she cried wolf nobody will believe other people who are genuinely in trouble. #FindSimphiweMtimande 😤 — Khakhu M (@Khakhu_M_) May 20, 2021

That Clown must seriously be arrested nxaaaaaa! #FindSimphiweMtimande pic.twitter.com/G69LkdoKpO — Sihle Khumalo (@Sihlekay_) May 20, 2021

This Simphiwe Manzini chick is mad disrespectful. #FindSimphiweMtimande imagine pranking the whole country? — NDIMHLE (@Anatibelle) May 20, 2021

