VACCINATION: 'Employers have opportunity to set up sites at workplaces'

Streaming issues? Report here
Mandy Weiner 2020 November Mandy Weiner 2020 November
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:15
Controversial business and fraud accused Thoshan Panday will appear at the Durban High Court today for pre-trial hearing.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:20
Phumzile Van Damme has resigned as a member of Parliament.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist
Today at 12:23
Cape Town’s informal settlements, suburbs flooded by heavy rain.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Shamiela Fischer - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:37
Audio: Cape Town Disaster Risk Management gives us an update on the floods.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:41
Israel-Palestinian ceasefire comes into force.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Paula Slier, EWN correspondent
Today at 12:45
The Plate of The Nation study, conducted by research house Nielsenreveals South Africans eating habits.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kim Reddy - Consumer Insights Director – The Nielsen Company
Today at 12:52
Sports Wrap with Tholakele.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 18:09
DIS-CHEM delivers 9,6% group revenue growth, increases earnings by 11,8%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rui Morais - CFO at Dis-Chem Pharmacies
Today at 18:15
Investec's annual earnings jump by 7.5%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fani Titi - CEO at Investec
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File : The Tea Chest – Luxury Tea Merchants
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ieva Tomase - Twg Distributors at The Tea Chest
No Items to show
Up Next: The Azania Mosaka Show
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Why would anyone go to such lengths - faking kidnapping - to get attention?' Simphiwe Manzini will appear at the Pretoria Magistrate Court for fabricating that she had been kidnapped. 21 May 2021 11:08 AM
Social media users say Simphiwe Manzini should be jailed for faking kidnapping Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 May 2021 8:43 AM
VACCINATION: 'Employers have opportunity to set up sites at workplaces' Medscheme managing executive Dr Lungi Nyathi says it will be easier to set up for those who have occupational health services. 21 May 2021 7:44 AM
View all Local
Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair). 20 May 2021 7:59 PM
Phumzile van Damme quits the DA After dropping several hints on Twitter on Thursday afternoon, it was confirmed that Phumzile Van Damme was no longer a member of... 20 May 2021 6:22 PM
Gauteng ANC official apologises as party slammed for 'sake of the vote' comment A video featuring MMC Mazibuko and deputy regional secretary Loyiso Masuku was taken on a campaign trail for the by-elections. 20 May 2021 1:37 PM
View all Politics
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!' Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals. 20 May 2021 9:04 PM
Tiger Brands committing R100m to invest in food and beverage startups 'Tiger Brands is working on a more courageous culture' says CEO Noel Doyle. 20 May 2021 8:44 PM
Reserve Bank keeps interest rate steady as economic outlook improves The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes. 20 May 2021 6:42 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Drakensberg Boys Choir heart warming cover of Ed Sheeran's 'Afterglow' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 May 2021 8:20 AM
In Sub-A I was quite dumb, in June I was positioned number 31 - Reuel Khoza The PIC chairman takes us down memory lane as a businessman, farmer, author, music producer and thought leader. 20 May 2021 2:53 PM
Frida Hartley Shelter receives a Random Act of Kindness from Dis-Chem Thanks to customers like you, Dis-Chem was able to donate R80,000 toward the renovation of Frida Hartley Shelter's kitchen. 20 May 2021 9:48 AM
View all Lifestyle
Department of Basic Education suspends all contact sport in schools With reports that South Arica has entered the Covid-19 third wave, the department has acted to mitigate the spread of infections. 19 May 2021 1:19 PM
The Chiefs family is much bigger than the Motaung family - Jessica Motaung The Amakhosi marketing director says fans are part of the stakeholders and that Chiefs has not remained a pure family business. 14 May 2021 6:21 PM
Supporters deliver memorandum to Kaizer Chiefs Among the key concerns are poor recruitment of players and coaches, ignoring football activities as a primary source of business. 14 May 2021 2:32 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Drakensberg Boys Choir heart warming cover of Ed Sheeran's 'Afterglow' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 May 2021 8:20 AM
WATCH: Friends: The Reunion official trailer leaves fans with teary eyes Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 May 2021 8:21 AM
WATCH: Tip on what to do when you forget someone's name goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 May 2021 8:36 AM
View all Entertainment
WATCH: Prof Muhammed Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 20 May 2021 4:22 PM
The lesson from current crypto carnage: 'Short-term traders must be careful' 'In the last 24 hours we saw liquidation of $8.6 billion just in Bitcoin!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com CEO) 19 May 2021 7:00 PM
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi. 13 May 2021 8:04 PM
View all World
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
View all Africa
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!' Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals. 20 May 2021 9:04 PM
Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair). 20 May 2021 7:59 PM
[WATCH] Standard Bank's pacy 'dinner time' ad nails it - advertising expert How many businesses does it take to get that food on the table? The Standard TV spot is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week. 19 May 2021 7:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

VACCINATION: 'Employers have opportunity to set up sites at workplaces'

21 May 2021 7:44 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Department of Health
Private health care
Clicks
Dischem
employers
coronavirus vaccine
Medscheme

Medscheme managing executive Dr Lungi Nyathi says it will be easier to set up for those who have occupational health services.

It’s all systems go for Medscheme vaccine sites.

Medscheme’s Roodepoort vaccination site has received the Covid-19 vaccines, while its sites in Cape Town and Durban are completing the necessary regulatory approvals.

The Health Department says the government and medical schemes will foot the R70 administration fee for people to receive vaccines from Dis-Chem and Clicks.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Medscheme managing executive for Clinical Risk and Advisory Dr Lungi Nyathi about their sites.

Yesterday we had long queues, we closed the site at about 7 pm with a lot of the elderly coming to our sites mostly healthcare workers.

Dr Lungi Nyathi, Managing Executive for Clinical Risk and Advisory - Medscheme

It has been great to see how many old people actually are willing to be in queues and wait for the vaccines.

Dr Lungi Nyathi, Managing Executive for Clinical Risk and Advisory - Medscheme

We are not covering only our members, we are covering anyone who the EVDS allocates to us.

Dr Lungi Nyathi, Managing Executive for Clinical Risk and Advisory - Medscheme

Nyathi says different employers are exploring having their employees vaccinated at work.

Employers have the opportunity to set up vaccination sites at their own workplaces.

Dr Lungi Nyathi, Managing Executive for Clinical Risk and Advisory - Medscheme

It's easier for employers who already have occupational health services.

Dr Lungi Nyathi, Managing Executive for Clinical Risk and Advisory - Medscheme

Listen to the full interview below...




21 May 2021 7:44 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Department of Health
Private health care
Clicks
Dischem
employers
coronavirus vaccine
Medscheme

More from Local

'Why would anyone go to such lengths - faking kidnapping - to get attention?'

21 May 2021 11:08 AM

Simphiwe Manzini will appear at the Pretoria Magistrate Court for fabricating that she had been kidnapped.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Social media users say Simphiwe Manzini should be jailed for faking kidnapping

21 May 2021 8:43 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19: South Africa records 3,641 new cases and 61 deaths

21 May 2021 6:38 AM

The Health Department says 597,406 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tiger Brands committing R100m to invest in food and beverage startups

20 May 2021 8:44 PM

'Tiger Brands is working on a more courageous culture' says CEO Noel Doyle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Reserve Bank keeps interest rate steady as economic outlook improves

20 May 2021 6:42 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'By law we cannot build houses for people who are not South African'

20 May 2021 6:22 PM

Human settlements spokesperson McIntosh Polela says they are likely to build fewer than a thousand houses in Masiphumelele.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why body corporate trustees should scrutinise their valuers

20 May 2021 4:51 PM

Mirfin Valuation Services MD Bjorn Laubscher says trustees put themselves at risk by appointing a poorly qualified covered valuer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Life Esidimeni online memorial wall launched

20 May 2021 4:30 PM

Christine Nxumalo, a family member of one of the victims, still hopes people will be prosecuted for the loss of their relatives.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sarb's Kganyago announces repo rate unchanged at 3.5%

20 May 2021 3:26 PM

South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said that domestic GDP was expected to grow by 4.2% this year from 3.8% in March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Job applicants and sexual harassment

20 May 2021 2:36 PM

SGV Attorneys managing director Fatima Salijee explains how job applicants can be protected by law if discriminated against.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Why would anyone go to such lengths - faking kidnapping - to get attention?'

Local

VACCINATION: 'Employers have opportunity to set up sites at workplaces'

Local

'By law we cannot build houses for people who are not South African'

Local

EWN Highlights

‘The fiscal framework is sacrosanct’ – Mboweni speaks tough on govt spending

21 May 2021 11:21 AM

Woman accused of faking kidnapping, hijacking to appear in court today

21 May 2021 10:33 AM

EU welcomes Gaza ceasefire, urges 'political solution'

21 May 2021 9:51 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA