VACCINATION: 'Employers have opportunity to set up sites at workplaces'
It’s all systems go for Medscheme vaccine sites.
Medscheme’s Roodepoort vaccination site has received the Covid-19 vaccines, while its sites in Cape Town and Durban are completing the necessary regulatory approvals.
The Health Department says the government and medical schemes will foot the R70 administration fee for people to receive vaccines from Dis-Chem and Clicks.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Medscheme managing executive for Clinical Risk and Advisory Dr Lungi Nyathi about their sites.
Yesterday we had long queues, we closed the site at about 7 pm with a lot of the elderly coming to our sites mostly healthcare workers.Dr Lungi Nyathi, Managing Executive for Clinical Risk and Advisory - Medscheme
It has been great to see how many old people actually are willing to be in queues and wait for the vaccines.Dr Lungi Nyathi, Managing Executive for Clinical Risk and Advisory - Medscheme
We are not covering only our members, we are covering anyone who the EVDS allocates to us.Dr Lungi Nyathi, Managing Executive for Clinical Risk and Advisory - Medscheme
Nyathi says different employers are exploring having their employees vaccinated at work.
Employers have the opportunity to set up vaccination sites at their own workplaces.Dr Lungi Nyathi, Managing Executive for Clinical Risk and Advisory - Medscheme
It's easier for employers who already have occupational health services.Dr Lungi Nyathi, Managing Executive for Clinical Risk and Advisory - Medscheme
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_164036622_fight-against-covid19-coronavirus-vaccine-research-in-laboratory-professional-scientists-holds-syrin.html?downloaded=1
More from Local
'Why would anyone go to such lengths - faking kidnapping - to get attention?'
Simphiwe Manzini will appear at the Pretoria Magistrate Court for fabricating that she had been kidnapped.Read More
Social media users say Simphiwe Manzini should be jailed for faking kidnapping
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Covid-19: South Africa records 3,641 new cases and 61 deaths
The Health Department says 597,406 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.Read More
Tiger Brands committing R100m to invest in food and beverage startups
'Tiger Brands is working on a more courageous culture' says CEO Noel Doyle.Read More
Reserve Bank keeps interest rate steady as economic outlook improves
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes.Read More
'By law we cannot build houses for people who are not South African'
Human settlements spokesperson McIntosh Polela says they are likely to build fewer than a thousand houses in Masiphumelele.Read More
Why body corporate trustees should scrutinise their valuers
Mirfin Valuation Services MD Bjorn Laubscher says trustees put themselves at risk by appointing a poorly qualified covered valuer.Read More
Life Esidimeni online memorial wall launched
Christine Nxumalo, a family member of one of the victims, still hopes people will be prosecuted for the loss of their relatives.Read More
Sarb's Kganyago announces repo rate unchanged at 3.5%
South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said that domestic GDP was expected to grow by 4.2% this year from 3.8% in March.Read More
Job applicants and sexual harassment
SGV Attorneys managing director Fatima Salijee explains how job applicants can be protected by law if discriminated against.Read More