VACCINATION: 'Employers have opportunity to set up sites at workplaces'





It’s all systems go for Medscheme vaccine sites.

Medscheme’s Roodepoort vaccination site has received the Covid-19 vaccines, while its sites in Cape Town and Durban are completing the necessary regulatory approvals.

The Health Department says the government and medical schemes will foot the R70 administration fee for people to receive vaccines from Dis-Chem and Clicks.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Medscheme managing executive for Clinical Risk and Advisory Dr Lungi Nyathi about their sites.

Yesterday we had long queues, we closed the site at about 7 pm with a lot of the elderly coming to our sites mostly healthcare workers. Dr Lungi Nyathi, Managing Executive for Clinical Risk and Advisory - Medscheme

It has been great to see how many old people actually are willing to be in queues and wait for the vaccines. Dr Lungi Nyathi, Managing Executive for Clinical Risk and Advisory - Medscheme

We are not covering only our members, we are covering anyone who the EVDS allocates to us. Dr Lungi Nyathi, Managing Executive for Clinical Risk and Advisory - Medscheme

Nyathi says different employers are exploring having their employees vaccinated at work.

Employers have the opportunity to set up vaccination sites at their own workplaces. Dr Lungi Nyathi, Managing Executive for Clinical Risk and Advisory - Medscheme

It's easier for employers who already have occupational health services. Dr Lungi Nyathi, Managing Executive for Clinical Risk and Advisory - Medscheme

Listen to the full interview below...