'Why would anyone go to such lengths - faking kidnapping - to get attention?'





A woman by the name of Simphiwe Manzini, who has been accused of fabricating a story that she had been kidnapped will be appearing at the Pretoria Magistrate Court. This comes after she had sent multiple disciplinary search party's set up by the Gauteng police on a chase goose on Wednesday night.

She had claimed to have been hijacked and kidnapped by unknown men who were driving her to an unknown location. A team of detectives and members of the crime intelligence team quickly established discrepancies in the woman's story.

A caller by the name of Themba says he understands why a person would maybe fabricate a hijacking but claiming that she was almost raped was very concerning and insensitive.

What does not sit well with me was the fact that she claimed that the guys that kidnapped her were planning to rape her especially with rape being a serious offense in our society, for me playing around those lines is very concerning. Themba, Caller

RELATED: Social media users say Simphiwe Manzini should be jailed for faking kidnapping

Another caller by the name of Sister said she was more concerned about Manzini's mental health.

Apart from me want to say how dare you but the other part of me says why would anyone go to such lengths to get attention. I think we should in more concerned and willing to understand and analyse her mental state. Sister- Caller

Mathepelo called and agreed that we should be more concerned about Manzini's mental state and be more sensitive towards the young lady as she may be feeling embarrassed and overwhelmed by the reaction, she has received since the truth came out.

Can we be a bit sensitive; she made a mistake and I do not think she knew that this whole matter would be blown out of proportion. We need to understand why she did this because we all know most of the time when a person trends for doing something wrong, they tend to become embarrassed which may lead to them being suicidal. Let's be sensitive, please. Mathapelo, Caller

Listen to the full interview below...