Home
arrow_forward
World

NOBEL PRIZE DIALOGUE: 'Work as we know it was disrupted long before Covid-19'

21 May 2021 2:40 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
University of Pretoria
Joseph Stiglitz
Muhammad Yunus
Abhijit Banerjee
Pretoria University Vice-Chancellor Professor Tawana Kupe
Nobel Prize Dialogue
Dr Vidar Helgesen, Executive Director of the Nobel Foundation
Christopher Pissarides
Brian Schmidt

Muhammad Yunus says school has created artificial human beings who wait for someone to offer them jobs and then follow orders.

702 has partnered with the University of Pretoria, which is hosting the Nobel Prize Dialogue.

Each year, the Nobel Prize committee has an event in a different country with various previous Nobel Prize winners discussing a topical issue.

This year’s discussion was The Future of Work, held virtually at the University of Pretoria.

Three economic sciences laureates – Christopher Pissarides, Joseph Stiglitz and Abhijit Banerjee – were joined by physics laureate Brian Schmidt and peace prize laureate Muhammad Yunus.

Nobel Foundation executive director Dr Vidar Helgesen and 702's Arabile Gumede also feature in the interviews.

It is the first time the Nobel Prize Dialogue is being held on the African continent. These dialogues started in 2012 and they have been to every continent except Africa.

Professor Tawana Kupe, Vice-chancellor - University of Pretoria

We have been thoroughly disrupted [by Covid-19] but in this kind of context you can never say you have been successful, you should say relatively but very strongly successful. We already had a strong online element in our teaching, which goes all the way back to 2015-2016.

Professor Tawana Kupe, Vice-chancellor - University of Pretoria

Before Covid technology ushered in things like artificial intelligence, the internet of things, robotics and nanotechnology; all of those things were disrupting work as we know it.

Professor Tawana Kupe, Vice-chancellor - University of Pretoria

Listen below for the full interviews ...

Yunus says the school has created artificial human beings. All people want is for someone to offer them jobs and then follow orders.

The moment you accept a job, you are selling all your creativity. All you need to do is to create a financial system so that everybody can become an entrepreneur.

Muhammad Yunus, Peace prize laureate

Arabile Gumede kept listeners updated on the event.

Dr Vidar Helgesen, executive director of the Nobel Foundation, ensured the dialogue went smoothly.




