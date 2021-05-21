Gigaba denies that Guptas paid for his sister's funeral, built his father's home
Former cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba is giving testimony at the state capture commission.
He is disputing evidence given by his estranged wife Norma Mngoma earlier on Friday.
Mngoma challenged Gigaba to produce evidence that refutes her allegations that one of the Gupta brothers funded the building of the Gigagba house in KwaZulu- Natal.
Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane has more.
A short while ago she made it clear that she wants to be called Ms Mngoma and not Mrs Gigaba. She objected to Depuy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo calling her Mrs Gigaba earlier.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The whole morning we were dealing with her affidavit which she amended and the affidavit from Malusi Gigaba that disputes everything.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News
He denies receiving money, he denies that Gupta paid for his sister's funeral. He denies that he used money from the Guptas to build a home in KwaZulu-Natal.Nthakoana Ngatane, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below...
