Van Damme: 'DA must revisit what the idea of what the party really stands for'

21 May 2021 1:59 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Democratic Alliance DA MP
DA MP Phumzile van Damme

Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia looks at how this will affect black voters ahead of the elections.

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Phumzile Van Damme on Friday said that she has only resigned as a Member of Parliament (MP) and a member of the party, changing the tune of Thursday's statements.

On Friday morning, Van Damme put out a tweet stating that she was not resigning from the country’s official opposition party: “Just a point of correction. I resigned as an MP. I remain a member of the DA.”

But after dropping several hints on Twitter on Thursday, Van Damme put out a statement saying she resigned as an MP and that she would not be joining any other party. The DA in a statement on Thursday also accepted her resignation as MP and as a member of the party.

Eyewitness senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia unpacks this.

I received a call from someone in the DA saying it's a horrible place that the current leadership isn't like the one before and difficult to deal with, so there is a lot coming out of that party, a lot of unhappiness, really.

Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

It is a question of whether the DA remains a party for all in South Africa. The assumption has been that it is a party for all. What people think the DA is trying to pursue is becoming very racist and what we thought it was is also a struggle. They need to revisit what the idea is.

Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

I was peaking to an analyst who says it becomes more difficult for young black people who, look like Phumzile, who sound like Phumzile, like Mmmusi Maimane, like Herman Mashaba, who couldn't speak out in the past to communicate something to young black voters ahead of the elections.

Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

Listen below for the full interview...




