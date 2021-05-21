Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:50
Alcohol industry accuses lobby group of trying to change laws
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sibani Mngadi - Spokesperson at South African Liquor Brandowners Association (SALBA)
Today at 16:20
The most improved and most deteriorated municipalities over five years.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Leon Claassen, Ratings Afrika analyst
Today at 16:50
Israeli police storm Al-Aqsa Mosque compound
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Paula Slier, EWN correspondent
Today at 17:10
EWN: The GIgaba's faceoff at State Capture
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 18:09
DIS-CHEM delivers 9,6% group revenue growth, increases earnings by 11,8%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rui Morais - CFO at Dis-Chem Pharmacies
Today at 18:15
Investec's annual earnings jump by 7.5%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fani Titi - CEO at Investec
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File : The Tea Chest – Luxury Tea Merchants
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ieva Tomase - Twg Distributors at The Tea Chest
Latest Local
I was incredibly successful in my 20s and then bankrupt in my 30s - John Sanei Futures strategist, best-selling author, and global speaker, John Sanei shares how he turned his failures into success. 21 May 2021 3:27 PM
Gigaba denies that Guptas paid for his sister's funeral, built his father's home Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives a summary of the morning proceedings at the state capture commission. 21 May 2021 2:02 PM
'Why would anyone go to such lengths - faking kidnapping - to get attention?' Simphiwe Manzini will appear at the Pretoria Magistrate Court for fabricating that she had been kidnapped. 21 May 2021 11:08 AM
View all Local
Van Damme: 'DA must revisit what the idea of what the party really stands for' Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia looks at how this will affect black voters ahead of the elections. 21 May 2021 1:59 PM
Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair). 20 May 2021 7:59 PM
Phumzile van Damme quits the DA After dropping several hints on Twitter on Thursday afternoon, it was confirmed that Phumzile Van Damme was no longer a member of... 20 May 2021 6:22 PM
View all Politics
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!' Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals. 20 May 2021 9:04 PM
Tiger Brands committing R100m to invest in food and beverage startups 'Tiger Brands is working on a more courageous culture' says CEO Noel Doyle. 20 May 2021 8:44 PM
Reserve Bank keeps interest rate steady as economic outlook improves The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes. 20 May 2021 6:42 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Drakensberg Boys Choir heart warming cover of Ed Sheeran's 'Afterglow' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 May 2021 8:20 AM
In Sub-A I was quite dumb, in June I was positioned number 31 - Reuel Khoza The PIC chairman takes us down memory lane as a businessman, farmer, author, music producer and thought leader. 20 May 2021 2:53 PM
Frida Hartley Shelter receives a Random Act of Kindness from Dis-Chem Thanks to customers like you, Dis-Chem was able to donate R80,000 toward the renovation of Frida Hartley Shelter's kitchen. 20 May 2021 9:48 AM
View all Lifestyle
Department of Basic Education suspends all contact sport in schools With reports that South Arica has entered the Covid-19 third wave, the department has acted to mitigate the spread of infections. 19 May 2021 1:19 PM
The Chiefs family is much bigger than the Motaung family - Jessica Motaung The Amakhosi marketing director says fans are part of the stakeholders and that Chiefs has not remained a pure family business. 14 May 2021 6:21 PM
Supporters deliver memorandum to Kaizer Chiefs Among the key concerns are poor recruitment of players and coaches, ignoring football activities as a primary source of business. 14 May 2021 2:32 PM
View all Sport
I have been able to go home in my mind - Zoë Modiga The musician tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unplugged that she has physical CDs of the album 'Inganekwane'. 21 May 2021 3:30 PM
WATCH: Drakensberg Boys Choir heart warming cover of Ed Sheeran's 'Afterglow' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 May 2021 8:20 AM
WATCH: Friends: The Reunion official trailer leaves fans with teary eyes Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 May 2021 8:21 AM
View all Entertainment
NOBEL PRIZE DIALOGUE: 'Work as we know it was disrupted long before Covid-19' Muhammad Yunus says school has created artificial human beings who wait for someone to offer them jobs and then follow orders. 21 May 2021 2:40 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammed Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 20 May 2021 4:22 PM
The lesson from current crypto carnage: 'Short-term traders must be careful' 'In the last 24 hours we saw liquidation of $8.6 billion just in Bitcoin!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com CEO) 19 May 2021 7:00 PM
View all World
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
View all Africa
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!' Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals. 20 May 2021 9:04 PM
Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair). 20 May 2021 7:59 PM
[WATCH] Standard Bank's pacy 'dinner time' ad nails it - advertising expert How many businesses does it take to get that food on the table? The Standard TV spot is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week. 19 May 2021 7:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
Local

I was incredibly successful in my 20s and then bankrupt in my 30s - John Sanei

21 May 2021 3:27 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
John Sanei
Upside of Failure

Futures strategist, best-selling author, and global speaker, John Sanei shares how he turned his failures into success.

John Sanei, is a futures strategist who provides future trends and merges them so that individuals and organisations can forge forward with confidence, elevating their leadership vision to exponential heights.

He has received global recognition for his keynote talks and masterclasses as Africa’s first Singularity University Faculty Member, a lecturer at Duke Corporate Education, and an associate partner at the Copenhagen Institute for Futures Studies.

He is the co-founder of the School of Modern Wisdom and The Expansive Podcast, one of South Africa’s top business podcasts. As the author of four bestsellers and currently working on his fifth, John has fulfilled his goal of staying on top of future trends by researching and publishing a book every year.

Sanei shared how he defines failure and what taught him to rethink his relationship with success and money at the age of 30.

I am big on language and I have written quite a few chapters and articles on the power of language and how you use it and so the word fail sometimes gets me down which led me to replace the word ‘fail’ with 3 other words which are iteration, revelation, and expansion.

John Sanei, Futures Strategist, best-selling author and global speaker

In my life, I have brought about more wisdom because wisdom is healed pain and if you look at the process of your past traumatic growth you start to realise that we can only go through places of challenge.

John Sanei, Futures Strategist, best-selling author and global speaker

RELATED: I invested in a company only to find out I was being scammed - Khuli Chana

Sanei says his upbringing of that of a poor young man raised by a single mom and because of that, he grew up challenging himself in never being poor again.

I remember promising myself that I will never become poor again to which I believe is the reason for my failure. I was incredibly successful in my 20s and then bankrupt in my 30s.

John Sanei, Futures Strategist, best-selling author and global speaker

Sanei shared why he saw his divorce as a failure and his lessons as an entrepreneur.

Listen to the full interview below...




21 May 2021 3:27 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
John Sanei
Upside of Failure

More from Local

Gigaba denies that Guptas paid for his sister's funeral, built his father's home

21 May 2021 2:02 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives a summary of the morning proceedings at the state capture commission.

'Why would anyone go to such lengths - faking kidnapping - to get attention?'

21 May 2021 11:08 AM

Simphiwe Manzini will appear at the Pretoria Magistrate Court for fabricating that she had been kidnapped.

Social media users say Simphiwe Manzini should be jailed for faking kidnapping

21 May 2021 8:43 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

VACCINATION: 'Employers have opportunity to set up sites at workplaces'

21 May 2021 7:44 AM

Medscheme managing executive Dr Lungi Nyathi says it will be easier to set up for those who have occupational health services.

Covid-19: South Africa records 3,641 new cases and 61 deaths

21 May 2021 6:38 AM

The Health Department says 597,406 healthcare workers have been vaccinated to date.

Tiger Brands committing R100m to invest in food and beverage startups

20 May 2021 8:44 PM

'Tiger Brands is working on a more courageous culture' says CEO Noel Doyle.

Reserve Bank keeps interest rate steady as economic outlook improves

20 May 2021 6:42 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes.

'By law we cannot build houses for people who are not South African'

20 May 2021 6:22 PM

Human settlements spokesperson McIntosh Polela says they are likely to build fewer than a thousand houses in Masiphumelele.

Why body corporate trustees should scrutinise their valuers

20 May 2021 4:51 PM

Mirfin Valuation Services MD Bjorn Laubscher says trustees put themselves at risk by appointing a poorly qualified covered valuer.

Life Esidimeni online memorial wall launched

20 May 2021 4:30 PM

Christine Nxumalo, a family member of one of the victims, still hopes people will be prosecuted for the loss of their relatives.

