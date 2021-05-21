I was incredibly successful in my 20s and then bankrupt in my 30s - John Sanei
John Sanei, is a futures strategist who provides future trends and merges them so that individuals and organisations can forge forward with confidence, elevating their leadership vision to exponential heights.
He has received global recognition for his keynote talks and masterclasses as Africa’s first Singularity University Faculty Member, a lecturer at Duke Corporate Education, and an associate partner at the Copenhagen Institute for Futures Studies.
He is the co-founder of the School of Modern Wisdom and The Expansive Podcast, one of South Africa’s top business podcasts. As the author of four bestsellers and currently working on his fifth, John has fulfilled his goal of staying on top of future trends by researching and publishing a book every year.
Sanei shared how he defines failure and what taught him to rethink his relationship with success and money at the age of 30.
I am big on language and I have written quite a few chapters and articles on the power of language and how you use it and so the word fail sometimes gets me down which led me to replace the word ‘fail’ with 3 other words which are iteration, revelation, and expansion.John Sanei, Futures Strategist, best-selling author and global speaker
In my life, I have brought about more wisdom because wisdom is healed pain and if you look at the process of your past traumatic growth you start to realise that we can only go through places of challenge.John Sanei, Futures Strategist, best-selling author and global speaker
Sanei says his upbringing of that of a poor young man raised by a single mom and because of that, he grew up challenging himself in never being poor again.
I remember promising myself that I will never become poor again to which I believe is the reason for my failure. I was incredibly successful in my 20s and then bankrupt in my 30s.John Sanei, Futures Strategist, best-selling author and global speaker
Sanei shared why he saw his divorce as a failure and his lessons as an entrepreneur.
Listen to the full interview below...
