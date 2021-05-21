Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:50
Alcohol industry accuses lobby group of trying to change laws
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sibani Mngadi - Spokesperson at South African Liquor Brandowners Association (SALBA)
Today at 16:20
The most improved and most deteriorated municipalities over five years.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Leon Claassen, Ratings Afrika analyst
Today at 16:50
Israeli police storm Al-Aqsa Mosque compound
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Paula Slier, EWN correspondent
Today at 17:10
EWN: The GIgaba's faceoff at State Capture
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 18:09
DIS-CHEM delivers 9,6% group revenue growth, increases earnings by 11,8%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rui Morais - CFO at Dis-Chem Pharmacies
Today at 18:15
Investec's annual earnings jump by 7.5%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fani Titi - CEO at Investec
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File : The Tea Chest – Luxury Tea Merchants
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ieva Tomase - Twg Distributors at The Tea Chest
No Items to show
I have been able to go home in my mind - Zoë Modiga

21 May 2021 3:30 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
702 Unplugged
Msaki
Ami Faku
Zoë Modiga, Musician
Bassline Live at the Lyric Theatre

The musician tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unplugged that she has physical CDs of the album 'Inganekwane'.

After a year-long hiatus, the Bassline Live at the Lyric Theatre is back. Bringing fans of real live music experience, what they’ve been missing through the last year. Bassline Live is reviving in the form of a three-concert series in the month of May. Ami Faku, Msaki and Zoë Modiga will be on stage at The Lyric Theatre at Johannesburg's Gold Reef City on the 8th, 15th and 22nd of May respectively. Tickets are available at Computicket from R200 - R400 and the venue will host 250 people per show as per Covid 19 safety regulations.

Azania Mosaka fins out more from Modiga.

I feel like revelling in my love for music. The music industry is very different to me than my love for music.

Zoë Modiga, Musician

I haven't been able to go home in a very long time, but I have been able to go home in my mind, looking at those little things such as being raised by ugogo and mkhulu.

Zoë Modiga, Musician

I have also been listening to a lot of African artists. I have physical CDs of the album 'Inganekwane'.

Zoë Modiga, Musician

Listen below for the full interview ...

Watch the video on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/bSoqom5u9aY

