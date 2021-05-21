I have been able to go home in my mind - Zoë Modiga





After a year-long hiatus, the Bassline Live at the Lyric Theatre is back. Bringing fans of real live music experience, what they’ve been missing through the last year. Bassline Live is reviving in the form of a three-concert series in the month of May. Ami Faku, Msaki and Zoë Modiga will be on stage at The Lyric Theatre at Johannesburg's Gold Reef City on the 8th, 15th and 22nd of May respectively. Tickets are available at Computicket from R200 - R400 and the venue will host 250 people per show as per Covid 19 safety regulations.

Azania Mosaka fins out more from Modiga.

I feel like revelling in my love for music. The music industry is very different to me than my love for music. Zoë Modiga, Musician

I haven't been able to go home in a very long time, but I have been able to go home in my mind, looking at those little things such as being raised by ugogo and mkhulu. Zoë Modiga, Musician

I have also been listening to a lot of African artists. I have physical CDs of the album 'Inganekwane'. Zoë Modiga, Musician

Listen below for the full interview ...

Watch the video on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/bSoqom5u9aY

<span style="font-size:12.0pt;mso-fareast-font-family:"Times New Roman"; color:black">