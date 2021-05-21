'Dali Mpofu has advantage in this case as he understands the ANC's processes'





The African National Congress (ANC) has until 5pm today to file court papers in response to the one lodged against it by its suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule.

Last week Magashule filed court papers challenging the ANC’s step-aside rule as unlawful, along with his suspension as the secretary-general of the ruling party, and warning that the crisis in the party will affect the country.

Eyewitnesses News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says there are still waiting for the party to file their papers in court in which the party has until 5pm this afternoon.

We're still chasing to figure out where the ANC stands in terms of filing papers to Ace Magashule's application. Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

Ace's lawyers say nothing has been filed as of yet, we heard rumours that they have asked for an extension. Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

Madia says she believes Magashule's lawyer has a head start in this case as advocate Dali Mpofu, who is representing Magashule, understands the ANC's processes.

Dali Mpofu has got a head start in that he is one of the lawyers the ANC consulted around the step aside when they were considering a legal opinion on a way forward. He already has the opportunity to weigh in on the matter and its constitutionality and he was once a member of the party. Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

