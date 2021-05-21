Alcohol industry accuses lobby group of trying to change laws
The alcohol industry is accusing the Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance for using the lockdown and the state of disaster to push for the enactment of stricter alcohol regulations outside the ordinary legislative processes in an effort to help the country not enter into the third wave.
South African Liquor Brandowners Association spokesperson Sibani Mngadi argued that alcohol is not the problem when it comes to the spreading of COVID-19 and that they have taken measures within the industry in ensuring people will be safe.
We have been selling alcohol since the beginning of February until now and there is no direct link between the spreading of COVID-19 and the sale of alcohol.Sibani Mngadi, Spokesperson - South African Liquor Brandowners Association
We have done research looking at other countries that have had lockdown regulations just like us and they did not have problems with an increase of trauma patients in hospitals despite them continuing to sell alcohol.Sibani Mngadi, Spokesperson - South African Liquor Brandowners Association
Our argument is that the restriction of movement and interaction of people is the main factor in reducing the admission of trauma patients.Sibani Mngadi, Spokesperson - South African Liquor Brandowners Association
Listen to the full interview below...
