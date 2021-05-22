Covid-19: South Africa records 3,332 new cases and 151 deaths
The Health Department says it has recorded 3,332 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,628,335.
One hundred and fifty-one more people have passed away after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 55,719 since the beginning of the pandemic.
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 94,2% which means that 1,534,350 people have recuperated from the virus.
On the vaccine front, 642,382 people have received the jab.
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 21 May.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 21, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/Sd2Go9IvIJ
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 628 335 the total number of deaths is 55 719 the total number of recoveries is 1 534 350 and the total number of vaccines administered is 642 382. pic.twitter.com/wiQ5dsl9iN— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 21, 2021
