LISTEN: Dangers of self medicating with cognitive enhancements





Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says people must interrogate if there is really a problem when they want to buy cognitive enhancements or Nootropics.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Nyati says there is enough evidence that shows drugs such as Ritalin work on people who have been diagnosed with attention deficit disorder.

We have found that there are people without such issues and they still go and buy sometimes even in the black market some of these Nootropics. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

There is so much abuse of Ritalin amongst the matriculants and even tertiary students. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

Nyati says it is better to have a doctor prescribe the nootropics than buying them over the counter.

The big challenge is most of these Nootropics are not regulated so the kind of claims that are made in the packaging or marketing material that is used, may give one an impression that they have scientifically been proven. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

And sometimes some of them make claims that are not proven and there is a danger there because you may be taking something that may actually cause more harm than good. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

Nootropics are drugs, supplements, and other substances that are claimed to improve cognitive function, particularly executive functions, memory, creativity, or motivation, in healthy individuals.

