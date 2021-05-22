Still or sparkling? Sommelier's guide to food and water pairing
Once you give water attention, you will learn that it is quite complex, this is according to South Africa’s first Certified Water Sommelier, Candice Jansen.
Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Jansen says water has Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) which determine the state of the water.
Jansen says there is a difference between tap water and fine water. She explains what they do as water sommeliers.
As a water sommelier, I allow people the opportunity to taste different waters. As water sommeliers, we are also advocates for water, we want people to understand that water has value.Candice Jansen, South Africa’s first Certified Water Sommelier
Jansen explains how they pair water with food and wine.
When we are pairing water to food, we will look at the meal itself so if you are doing something that is delicate like Sushi or oysters that are not high in taste distinct or the flavours are not overwhelmingly bold, we would pair with a low TDS water.Candice Jansen, South Africa’s first Certified Water Sommelier
In terms of wine, we only pair still water with wine. A low TDS is paired with white wine and a high TDS is paired with red wine.Candice Jansen, South Africa’s first Certified Water Sommelier
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_38075841_restaurant-interior.html
