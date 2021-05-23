Covid-19: South Africa records 4,236 new cases and 53 deaths
The Health Department says it has recorded 4,236 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,632,571.
Fifty-three more people have passed away after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 55,772 since the beginning of the pandemic.
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 94,2% which means that 1,537,430 people have recuperated from the virus.
On the vaccine front, 642,946 people have received the jab.
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 22 May.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 22, 2021
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 632 571 the total number of deaths is 55 772 the total number of recoveries is 1 537 430 and the total number of vaccines administered is 642 946.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 22, 2021
