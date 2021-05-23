Understanding the benefits of an endowment





Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse says endowments are the most popular types of investments.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Roelofse says an endowment is something to consider if you are saving for the medium term.

The tax is actually paid for you inside the endowment and that is a very important point. There aren't any free lunches. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

Why do you get the tax free proceeds at the end of the five year period, the receiver has been taking your tax inside the endowment along the way. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

You are probably going to have an endowment invested in a unit trust. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

Endowments are policy contracts that commit you to a minimum investment period of 5 years after which the proceeds are tax-free.

