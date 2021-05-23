Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Tributes pour in for Trompies member Emmanuel Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsane In a statement released by the Kalawa Jazmee, Mjokes passed away in a car crash in the early hours on Sunday, 23 May 2021. 23 May 2021 1:59 PM
Understanding the benefits of an endowment Certified Financial planner Paul Roelofse explains how tax works on endowments. 23 May 2021 8:34 AM
Covid-19: South Africa records 4,236 new cases and 53 deaths The Health Department says 642,946 vaccines have been administered to date. 23 May 2021 7:23 AM
View all Local
Van Damme: 'DA must revisit the idea of what the party really stands for' Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia looks at how this will affect black voters ahead of the elections. 21 May 2021 6:04 PM
Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair). 20 May 2021 7:59 PM
Phumzile van Damme quits the DA After dropping several hints on Twitter on Thursday afternoon, it was confirmed that Phumzile Van Damme was no longer a member of... 20 May 2021 6:22 PM
View all Politics
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!' Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals. 20 May 2021 9:04 PM
Tiger Brands committing R100m to invest in food and beverage startups 'Tiger Brands is working on a more courageous culture' says CEO Noel Doyle. 20 May 2021 8:44 PM
Reserve Bank keeps interest rate steady as economic outlook improves The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes. 20 May 2021 6:42 PM
View all Business
Still or sparkling? Sommelier's guide to food and water pairing South Africa’s first Certified Water Sommelier Candice Jansen explains how they pair water with wine and food. 22 May 2021 11:27 AM
WATCH: Drakensberg Boys Choir heart warming cover of Ed Sheeran's 'Afterglow' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 May 2021 8:20 AM
In Sub-A I was quite dumb, in June I was positioned number 31 - Reuel Khoza The PIC chairman takes us down memory lane as a businessman, farmer, author, music producer and thought leader. 20 May 2021 2:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
Department of Basic Education suspends all contact sport in schools With reports that South Arica has entered the Covid-19 third wave, the department has acted to mitigate the spread of infections. 19 May 2021 1:19 PM
The Chiefs family is much bigger than the Motaung family - Jessica Motaung The Amakhosi marketing director says fans are part of the stakeholders and that Chiefs has not remained a pure family business. 14 May 2021 6:21 PM
Supporters deliver memorandum to Kaizer Chiefs Among the key concerns are poor recruitment of players and coaches, ignoring football activities as a primary source of business. 14 May 2021 2:32 PM
View all Sport
Tributes pour in for Trompies member Emmanuel Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsane In a statement released by the Kalawa Jazmee, Mjokes passed away in a car crash in the early hours on Sunday, 23 May 2021. 23 May 2021 1:59 PM
I have been able to go home in my mind - Zoë Modiga The musician tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unplugged that she has physical CDs of the album 'Inganekwane'. 21 May 2021 3:30 PM
WATCH: Drakensberg Boys Choir heart warming cover of Ed Sheeran's 'Afterglow' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 May 2021 8:20 AM
View all Entertainment
NOBEL PRIZE DIALOGUE: 'Work as we know it was disrupted long before Covid-19' Muhammad Yunus says school has created artificial human beings who wait for someone to offer them jobs and then follow orders. 21 May 2021 2:40 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammed Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 20 May 2021 4:22 PM
The lesson from current crypto carnage: 'Short-term traders must be careful' 'In the last 24 hours we saw liquidation of $8.6 billion just in Bitcoin!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani (VALR.com CEO) 19 May 2021 7:00 PM
View all World
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
View all Africa
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!' Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals. 20 May 2021 9:04 PM
Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair). 20 May 2021 7:59 PM
[WATCH] Standard Bank's pacy 'dinner time' ad nails it - advertising expert How many businesses does it take to get that food on the table? The Standard TV spot is Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week. 19 May 2021 7:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

Tributes pour in for Trompies member Emmanuel Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsane

23 May 2021 1:59 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Kalawa Jazmee Records
Trompies
Emmanuel Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsan

In a statement released by the Kalawa Jazmee, Mjokes passed away in a car crash in the early hours on Sunday, 23 May 2021.

Condolences are pouring in for the family of Trompies member, Emmanuel Mojalefa Matsane, popularly known as ‘Mjokes’.

In a statement released by the Kalawa Jazmee Twitter account, Mjokes passed away in a car crash in the early hours on Sunday, 23 May 2021.

The statement further says more details would follow regarding the star's memorial and funeral services.




23 May 2021 1:59 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Kalawa Jazmee Records
Trompies
Emmanuel Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsan

More from Local

Understanding the benefits of an endowment

23 May 2021 8:34 AM

Certified Financial planner Paul Roelofse explains how tax works on endowments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19: South Africa records 4,236 new cases and 53 deaths

23 May 2021 7:23 AM

The Health Department says 642,946 vaccines have been administered to date.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Still or sparkling? Sommelier's guide to food and water pairing

22 May 2021 11:27 AM

South Africa’s first Certified Water Sommelier Candice Jansen explains how they pair water with wine and food.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LISTEN: Dangers of self medicating with cognitive enhancements

22 May 2021 10:18 AM

Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says there is an abuse of Ritalin amongst the matriculants and tertiary students.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19: South Africa records 3,332 new cases and 151 deaths

22 May 2021 7:23 AM

The Health Department says 642,382 vaccines have been administered to date.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol industry accuses lobby group of trying to change laws

21 May 2021 5:04 PM

South African Liquor Brandowners Association spokesperson Sibani Mngadi says alcohol is not the cause of the COVID-19 infections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Dali Mpofu has advantage in this case as he understands the ANC's processes'

21 May 2021 4:30 PM

Eyewitnesses News politics journalist Tshidi Madia says the ANC has still not filed court papers filed against Ace Magashule.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I was incredibly successful in my 20s and then bankrupt in my 30s - John Sanei

21 May 2021 3:27 PM

Futures strategist, best-selling author, and global speaker, John Sanei shares how he turned his failures into success.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gigaba denies that Guptas paid for his sister's funeral, built his father's home

21 May 2021 2:02 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives a summary of the morning proceedings at the state capture commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Why would anyone go to such lengths - faking kidnapping - to get attention?'

21 May 2021 11:08 AM

Simphiwe Manzini will appear at the Pretoria Magistrate Court for fabricating that she had been kidnapped.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

I have been able to go home in my mind - Zoë Modiga

21 May 2021 3:30 PM

The musician tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unplugged that she has physical CDs of the album 'Inganekwane'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Drakensberg Boys Choir heart warming cover of Ed Sheeran's 'Afterglow'

21 May 2021 8:20 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Friends: The Reunion official trailer leaves fans with teary eyes

20 May 2021 8:21 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Tip on what to do when you forget someone's name goes viral

19 May 2021 8:36 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Fitness trainer criticised for lifting weights while heavily pregnant

19 May 2021 8:24 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kgomotso Christopher takes over the 702 music playlist

17 May 2021 12:47 PM

702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Market Theatre celebrates in style with Coloratura – the virtuosity of opera

14 May 2021 3:02 PM

TUT students Zintle Soga and Asisipho Petu vow to give their all at the black-tie event and people must expect great music.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Boston journalist finds stolen dog while reporting on the case

14 May 2021 9:16 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: 'Friends: The Reunion' teaser has fans wanting more

14 May 2021 8:49 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

27 phrases middle-aged people say according to millennials go viral

13 May 2021 9:19 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Tributes pour in for Trompies member Emmanuel Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsane

Local Entertainment

LISTEN: Dangers of self medicating with cognitive enhancements

Local

'Dali Mpofu has advantage in this case as he understands the ANC's processes'

Local

EWN Highlights

Senegalese rally to criminalise homosexuality

23 May 2021 5:17 PM

Free State COVID-19 death figures likely to surge due to postmortem backlog

23 May 2021 3:29 PM

Joburg Water apologises, battles to mitigate in areas affected by water shortage

23 May 2021 3:02 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA