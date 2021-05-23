Tributes pour in for Trompies member Emmanuel Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsane





Condolences are pouring in for the family of Trompies member, Emmanuel Mojalefa Matsane, popularly known as ‘Mjokes’.

In a statement released by the Kalawa Jazmee Twitter account, Mjokes passed away in a car crash in the early hours on Sunday, 23 May 2021.

The statement further says more details would follow regarding the star's memorial and funeral services.

[BREAKING NEWS] It is with great sadness to announce the death of our director and fifth member of @RealTrompiesSA, @mjokeskalawa ( Emmanuel Mojalefa Matsane). He died in a car accident in the early hours of this morning, 23 May 2021 after a performance. #RIPMjokes pic.twitter.com/YkKsryQk9p — Kalawa Jazmee (@KalawaJazmeeR) May 23, 2021

#RIPMjokes you will forever be in our hearts pic.twitter.com/DbsMrItSno — Put South Africa first🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@Faith21972393) May 23, 2021

All we are left with is your legacy and it shall live on! Allow us to reflect on such beautiful memories that made the world dance. #ripmjokes pic.twitter.com/0Z0tBQpKLc — Kalawa Jazmee (@KalawaJazmeeR) May 23, 2021

Condolences to loved ones, family, team, friends, colleagues and the music industry as a whole. #ripmjokes pic.twitter.com/2t1QDgpwVc — #HOMEGROWNRADIO (@djsbu) May 23, 2021