Tributes pour in for Trompies member Emmanuel Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsane
Condolences are pouring in for the family of Trompies member, Emmanuel Mojalefa Matsane, popularly known as ‘Mjokes’.
In a statement released by the Kalawa Jazmee Twitter account, Mjokes passed away in a car crash in the early hours on Sunday, 23 May 2021.
The statement further says more details would follow regarding the star's memorial and funeral services.
[BREAKING NEWS] It is with great sadness to announce the death of our director and fifth member of @RealTrompiesSA, @mjokeskalawa ( Emmanuel Mojalefa Matsane). He died in a car accident in the early hours of this morning, 23 May 2021 after a performance. #RIPMjokes pic.twitter.com/YkKsryQk9p— Kalawa Jazmee (@KalawaJazmeeR) May 23, 2021
#RIPMjokes you will forever be in our hearts pic.twitter.com/DbsMrItSno— Put South Africa first🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@Faith21972393) May 23, 2021
All we are left with is your legacy and it shall live on! Allow us to reflect on such beautiful memories that made the world dance. #ripmjokes pic.twitter.com/0Z0tBQpKLc— Kalawa Jazmee (@KalawaJazmeeR) May 23, 2021
Condolences to loved ones, family, team, friends, colleagues and the music industry as a whole. #ripmjokes pic.twitter.com/2t1QDgpwVc— #HOMEGROWNRADIO (@djsbu) May 23, 2021
Source : Youtube
