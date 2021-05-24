Covid-19: South Africa records 2,893 new cases and 30 deaths
The Health Department says it has recorded 2,893 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,635,405.
Thirty more people have passed away after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 55,802 since the beginning of the pandemic.
RELATED: Covid-19: South Africa records 4,236 new cases and 53 deaths
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 94.1% which means that 1,539,395 people have recuperated from the virus.
On the vaccine front, 642 946 have received the jab.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 635 465 the total number of deaths is 55 802 the total number of recoveries is 1 539 395 and the total number of vaccines administered is 647 983. pic.twitter.com/f8U914yanY— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 23, 2021
