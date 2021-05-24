Covid-19: South Africa records 2,893 new cases and 30 deaths





The Health Department says it has recorded 2,893 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,635,405.

Thirty more people have passed away after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 55,802 since the beginning of the pandemic.

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 94.1% which means that 1,539,395 people have recuperated from the virus.

On the vaccine front, 642 946 have received the jab.