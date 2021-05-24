Palestinians remain victims, they are trapped in an apartheid manner - Pandor





A ceasefire has come into force in the Gaza Strip after Egypt and Qatar brokered an agreement between Israel and Hamas to halt 11 days of bloodshed.

Aid trickled into the Gaza strip, the blockaded enclave controlled by the Islamist group Hamas, as the focus turned to rebuild the devastated territory a day after a ceasefire took hold.

South Africa is backing calls for the introduction of sanctions against Israel as part of a strategy to end hostilities between the country and Palestine.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor says South Africa has been very vocal in support of the Palestinians which include those at the embassy.

I do think civil society organisations are doing sterling work and should continue to do so and all activists who can gain in the struggle to support Palestine they should continue advocating. Dr. Naledi Pandor, Minister - International Relations and Cooperation

RELATED: Pandor: All corrupt ANC officials must go to jail

When Pandor was asked whether South Africa should consider cutting ties with Israeli, she says this has been a common question that has been brought up many times but there still needs to be more engagements with the Israeli leaders.

This is an argument that has been placed to us previously, we wanted to engage in a positive manner which I think has become clear that we now have a stance among the leaders of the Israeli government where South Africa may have to consider its engagement. Dr. Naledi Pandor, Minister - International Relations and Cooperation

I do remember that Israel is the aggressor and the Palestinians are trying to protect themselves with adequate means, they are trapped in an apartheid manner. They can't move without permits, they do not have a livelihood they do not have land, so they respond by whatever means they can but they remain the victim and we should not forget that. Dr. Naledi Pandor, Minister - International Relations and Cooperation

Listen to the full interview below...