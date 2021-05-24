[WATCH] Reaction towards tall person's point of view goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: WATCH: Tip on what to do when you forget someone's name goes viral

Reaction towards tall person's point of view goes viral

Social media is talking after a Tik Toker attached a camera on his head to show his point of view as a tall person, by walking around his apartment with many astonished by him looking down upon the tops of cupboards and fridges. This inspired other people to also show their point-of-view as a short person.

Watch the video below:

I now see why people over 6ft put their height in the bios. The kind of POWER I felt for those few seconds!!! pic.twitter.com/Co6wfdgV9j — Seth Rogen's väz (@LaniPierre) May 21, 2021

Felt tall for a few seconds then I looked up from my phone pic.twitter.com/moJo4O0971 — Sungani (@TheSungani) May 21, 2021