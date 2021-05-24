[WATCH] Reaction towards tall person's point of view goes viral
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: WATCH: Tip on what to do when you forget someone's name goes viral
Reaction towards tall person's point of view goes viral
Social media is talking after a Tik Toker attached a camera on his head to show his point of view as a tall person, by walking around his apartment with many astonished by him looking down upon the tops of cupboards and fridges. This inspired other people to also show their point-of-view as a short person.
Watch the video below:
I now see why people over 6ft put their height in the bios. The kind of POWER I felt for those few seconds!!! pic.twitter.com/Co6wfdgV9j— Seth Rogen's väz (@LaniPierre) May 21, 2021
Felt tall for a few seconds then I looked up from my phone pic.twitter.com/moJo4O0971— Sungani (@TheSungani) May 21, 2021
More from Local
HISTORIC: Launching the first-ever N/uu language children's book
Puku Children’s Literature Foundation executive director Elinor Sisulu says '!Qhoi n|a Tjhoi' is a very authentic cultural product.Read More
'Story of Charlotte Maxeke cancer patients disturbing, shows government failure'
Charlotte Maxeke cancer patients frustrated and scared as the hospital has failed to make alternative plans for treatment.Read More
Magashule to be on the agenda of ANC NWC's meeting today
This after he decided to take the party to court to challenge his suspension and defied the terms of the suspension by addressing party members and speaking on the organisation in Pietermaritzburg last week.Read More
Palestinians remain victims, they are trapped in an apartheid manner - Pandor
Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor says SA may have to reconsider its engagement with Israel.Read More
Covid-19: South Africa records 2,893 new cases and 30 deaths
The Health Department says a total number of 642 946 citizens have been vaccinated to date.Read More
Tributes pour in for Trompies member Emmanuel Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsane
In a statement released by the Kalawa Jazmee, Mjokes passed away in a car crash in the early hours on Sunday, 23 May 2021.Read More
Understanding the benefits of an endowment
Certified Financial planner Paul Roelofse explains how tax works on endowments.Read More
Covid-19: South Africa records 4,236 new cases and 53 deaths
The Health Department says 642,946 vaccines have been administered to date.Read More
Still or sparkling? Sommelier's guide to food and water pairing
South Africa’s first Certified Water Sommelier Candice Jansen explains how they pair water with wine and food.Read More
LISTEN: Dangers of self medicating with cognitive enhancements
Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says there is an abuse of Ritalin amongst the matriculants and tertiary students.Read More