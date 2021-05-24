'What those hooligans did is unacceptable, Sundowns must apologise to Pitso'





Listeners to The Clement Manyathela sHow open line have roundly condemned insults hurled at coach Pitso Mosimane during Mamelodi Sundowns clash against Al Ahly on Saturday.

This has to do with South African soccers supporters, not just Sundowns. The culture of us supporting football is wrong. Thembile, Caller

This is unacceptable. I am a Mamelodi Sundowns fan for a long time. It is not the majority, just a group of hooligans. Someone told them to do this. Pitso took Sundowns to another level. What are we saying to the other countries and the world? Aggrey - Caller

management of Sundowns should apologise to Pitso. Pitso does not have a grudge with Sundowns, maybe next time he will come back to us. Aggrey - Caller

It is about time we sports supporters appreciate our own. What Pitso did for Sundowns is impeccable. They apologised to Al Ahly, they should apologise to Mr Moasimane. On a lighter note: thank you to Kaizer Chiefs Leile - Caller

I was very emotional. After all that Pitso did for Sundowns is this how we thank him? Calling his mother's private parts and Pitso's private parts? As football supporters we are quick to judge our coaches. Tebogo - Caller

I am Sundowns supporter and a Pitso Mosimane supporter. You can't have three coaches. Who do you hold responsible, It's not clear, we just know that there are three coaches. Tsholo - Caller

That statement by Sundowns management was late and disgusting. They should at least have apologised to Pitso. Bhutana - Caller